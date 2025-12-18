Blue Sky Oilfield Supply Services Limited (BSO) today announced a significant milestone in its growth after winning multiple prestigious UK awards recognising the company's innovation in AI-driven procurement and e-commerce technology

Dr. Tasawar Abdul Hamid, Founder Director, Blue Sky Oilfield Supply Services Limited (BSO)

At the 2025 Business Awards UK, BSO received:

Best Use of AI in E-commerce

Best E-commerce Website

Additionally, BSO was named Best Startup in IT Services at the Best of United Kingdom Small Business Awards 2025

These accolades reinforce BSO's rapidly expanding influence and its commitment to transforming procurement and logistics through intelligent, scalable digital solutions.

Driving Global Procurement Innovation

BSO's AI-powered digital procurement and logistics platform is redefining how businesses source materials, manage enquiries, and collaborate with suppliers. Through automation, real-time communication, and intelligent data insights, the platform enables faster, more transparent, and more efficient procurement operations across the energy, oilfield, industrial, and manufacturing sectors.

Winning across multiple national award categories further positions BSO as a recognised technology leader in the AI procurement and e-commerce space.

Founder and CEO Commentary

"Our mission is to redefine global procurement through innovation, transparency, and intelligent technology," said Dr. Tasawar Abdul Hamid, Founder and CEO of BSO

"These awards validate years of dedication, research, and development focused on solving real procurement challenges. We will continue pushing boundaries with AI, automation, and customer-centric solutions that deliver measurable value to businesses worldwide."

Industry Impact

BSO's award-winning platform is enabling organisations globally to achieve:

Faster sourcing and procurement cycles

AI-driven supplier matching and smarter decision-making

Transparent communication and workflow management

Improved logistics coordination

Reduced operational costs and manual inefficiencies

As digital transformation accelerates across industries, BSO remains at the forefront of innovation.

About Blue Sky Oilfield Supply Services Limited (BSO)

Blue Sky Oilfield Supply Services Limited (BSO) is a UK-based digital procurement and logistics platform connecting buyers, suppliers, and logistics partners through advanced AI-powered tools. The platform is designed to improve speed, accuracy, and transparency across global sourcing operations.

