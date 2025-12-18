Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - December 18, 2025) - Everyday People Financial Corp. (TSXV: EPF) (OTCQB: EPFCF) ("Everyday People" or the "Company"), a technology-driven financial services provider, is pleased to announce that on December 16, 2025, its wholly-owned subsidiary, BPO Collections Limited ("BPO"), received approval from the Financial Conduct Authority (the "FCA") in the United Kingdom ("UK"), in connection with the share purchase agreement (the "Purchase Agreement") dated November 6, 2025, entered into between BPO and the shareholders of ACT Credit Management Limited ("ACT") to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of ACT (the "Acquisition").

"The receipt of FCA approval represents an important regulatory milestone and allows us to move forward with the integration of ACT into our UK revenue cycle management ("RCM") operations," said Graham Rankin, Co-CEO RCM (UK) of the Company. "ACT's strong reputation and operational expertise meaningfully enhance our RCM platform in the UK and align well with our disciplined acquisition strategy. We continue to expect ACT to contribute an annual EBITDA in the range of approximately C$750 thousand to C$1.0 million, with anticipated annual revenue in the range of C$6.0 million to C$9.0 million, supporting the Company's ongoing growth through targeted, accretive acquisitions."

Founded over a decade ago, ACT provides comprehensive debt collection and credit management services across the UK and is authorized and regulated by the FCA. ACT's client base spans multiple industries, offering specialized services in debt recovery, tracing, credit reporting, and legal enforcement.

Under the terms of the Purchase Agreement, BPO is to acquire 100% of the issued and outstanding shares in the capital of ACT. The Company will not assume any of ACT's existing debt. The Acquisition will be funded through existing cash flow, and no shares will be issued.

This transaction is considered non-material for the Company, does not involve the issuance of Everyday People securities, and does not constitute a "Fundamental Acquisition" under TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") Policy 5.3. As such, the Acquisition meets the criteria of an "Exempt Transaction" under TSXV Policy 5.3.

The completion of this Acquisition remains subject to customary closing conditions, including, but not limited to, the receipt of all required third party and regulatory approvals. The Acquisition is anticipated to close on or about January 1, 2026. No new insiders or control persons of Everyday People will be created as a result of the Acquisition. Shareholder approval is not required in accordance with the TSXV Policy 5.3. The Acquisition is an arm's-length transaction, and no finder's fee is to be paid in connection with the Acquisition.

Shares for Debt Transaction

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has entered into a debt settlement agreement dated December 1, 2025 (the "Agreement") with a service provider (the "Vendor") to settle outstanding indebtedness owing by the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, General Credit Services Inc. ("GCS"). This debt settlement forms part of the Company's ongoing initiatives to strengthen its balance sheet by reducing payables and preserving cash to support operations and advance growth within its business pillars.

Pursuant to the Agreement, the Vendor provided services to GCS in the aggregate amount of approximately $85,154 (the "Debt"). The Company has agreed to issue an aggregate of 100,000 common shares (the "Settlement Shares") to the Vendor to settle the Debt in full.

The Vendor is an arm's length party to the Company, and the Debt Settlement will not result in the creation of a new insider or control person. The transaction does not constitute a related party transaction under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101").

The issuance of the Settlement Shares will be subject to the approval of the TSXV. The newly issued shares will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus one day from the date of issuance, in accordance with applicable securities laws and TSXV policies.

As of the date of this news release, and with the issuance of the Settlement Shares the Company will have 129,201,636 common shares issued and outstanding.

Warrants Extension

The Company is also pleased to announce its intention to extend the term of its outstanding warrants, subject to TSXV approval. A total of 2,342,000 share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") were issued on January 21, 2022, and subsequently amended effective December 13, 2024, to extend the term of the original Warrants to expiry on January 21, 2026. The Company has applied to the TSXV for approval to further extend the term of the Warrants, for one more year, to January 21, 2027, while retaining all other terms and conditions of the original Warrants. Each Warrant remains exercisable at $1.25 per common share.

"We are pleased to again extend these Warrants as part of our continued commitment to supporting our stakeholders," said Gordon Reykdal, Executive Chairman of Everyday People Financial Corp. "This additional one-year extension provides warrant holders with added flexibility and time to participate in the Company's progress as we advance our growth strategy."

In accordance with TSXV Policy 4.1, the Company notes that the term of a Warrants may only be extended to a date that is no more than five years from its original date of issuance. The Warrants were originally issued on January 21, 2022, and the proposed new expiry date of January 21, 2027, is therefore within the maximum permitted five-year term. The extension of the Warrants remains subject to TSXV approval.

About Everyday People Financial Corp.

Everyday People Financial Corp. is a technology-driven financial services company with a mission to help individuals and businesses manage money better. First established in 1988, we have a workforce of over 600 people operating in the United Kingdom and Canada providing fully fee-for-service solutions across two business pillars operating in Canada and the United Kingdom.

RCM, which helps organizations recover receivables and streamline billing processes without purchasing consumer debt, and Financial Services, which provides digital tools and credit access programs that support Canadians on their financial journey.

Founded on the belief that everyone deserves a second chance to rebuild financial health and wealth, the Company is committed to providing affordable, innovative, and responsible financial solutions that create lasting value for our clients, customers, and shareholders.

We are changing the way people manage money by enhancing our client and consumer services with our own affordability assessment programs with specialized financial products and literacy programs. We're helping everyday people rebuild their financial health for generational wealth. We stand for creativity and entrepreneurship. Our combination of companies, products and services has been established to ensure we can fulfill consumers' financial needs and service them in a low-cost and effective manner.

For more information visit: www.everydaypeoplefinancial.com.

