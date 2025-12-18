Vancouver, Kelowna, and Delta, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 18, 2025) - Investorideas.com, a global news source and expert investing resource covering mining stocks, issues a snapshot looking at gold miners in the Walker Lane Trend, considered one of the hottest mining plays in the US, featuring West Point Gold Corp. (TSXV: WPG) (OTCQB: WPGCF).





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6292/278458_185f7d39442bfbbb_001full.jpg

West Point Gold Corp. is focused on gold discovery and development at four prolific Walker Lane Trend projects covering Nevada and Arizona, USA. The Company is advancing a maiden resource at its Gold Chain project in Arizona, while JV partner Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX: K) (NYSE: KGC) is progressing the Jefferson Canyon project in Nevada.

The Walker Lane trend is a major geological fault zone spanning Nevada, Arizona and California, currently seeing a significant resurgence in exploration for gold, silver, and copper deposits. This area has emerged as a prime exploration target owing to its high-grade mineralization, relatively lower exploration and processing costs compared to other major Nevada trends (such as the Carlin trend), and rising demand for domestic U.S. mineral resources.

With a portfolio of advanced exploration projects in the Walker Lane Trend, West Point Gold Corp. (TSXV: WPG) (OTCQB: WPGCF) reported in late November, the results from the initial two holes of the Tyro Northeast (NE) drilling campaign, part of the currently ongoing 10,000 metre (m) drill program at its flagship Gold Chain Project in Arizona. The Company is reporting assay results for two drill holes (457 m), GC25-80 and GC25-81.

From the news:

Highlights:

Hole GC25-81 returned 36.6 m of 7.35 g/t gold (Au) from 161.5 to 198.1 m, including 25.9 m of 9.95 g/t Au from 167.6 m to 193.5 m, 80 m below hole GC25-47, which returned 50.3 m of 3.76 g/t Au from 79.3 m, including 33.5 m of 5.46 g/t Au from 82.3 m.

Hole GC25-81 extends the higher-grade zone down dip, with the deepest reported intersection in that zone now approximately 175 m below the surface.

Hole GC25-80 intersected 44.2 m of 1.11 g/t Au from 157.0 m to 201.2 m, including 16.8 m of 2.43 g/t Au from 184.4 m to 201.2 m, below hole GC21-15, which returned 21.3 m of 2.00 g/t Au from 10.7 m.

On December 16th West Point Gold updated shareholders announcing recent warrant exercises and announced the expansion of its drill program to 15,000 metres (m) by adding a second drill rig.

Highlights of this Release:

Since September 30, 2025, a total of 6,271,071 warrants have been exercised for proceeds of C$3.0 million.

As at December 15, 2025, the Company's cash balance is C$7.2 million, up from C$6.4 million at September 30, 2025.

3,229 m have been drilled since drilling resumed in September 2025, results are pending for 1,594 m.

The Company has decided to expand the ongoing drill program to 15,000 m (was 10,000 m).

Second drill rig expected at site in early January 2026.

"The combination of our ongoing drilling success and better-than-expected balance sheet at this point in the program has us well-positioned to drill more aggressively in 2026. Our plan is to test Tyro South, a 1.2 km extension of the 1 km Tyro Main Zone, expand the Tyro Main Zone to depth, and test many of the other high-potential targets at Gold Chain," stated Derek Macpherson, President & CEO. "We would like to thank our many supportive shareholders who have exercised warrants over the last few months, putting us in this strong financial position."

Most recently, on December 17th West Point Gold announced the results for three holes from the high-grade zone at Northeast (NE) Tyro, part of the ongoing 15,000 metre (m) drill program at its flagship Gold Chain Project in Arizona. The Company is reporting assay results for three drill holes (658m), GC25-82 through GC25-84.

Highlights:

Hole GC25-84 returned 24.4 m of 5.92 g/t Au at 120.4 to 144.8 m, including 12.2 m of 10.51 g/t Au at 132.6 m to 144.8 m, 90 m below hole GC25-78 which returned 22.9 m of 1.63 g/t Au.

Hole GC25-83 returned 16.8 m of 8.30 g/t Au at 158.5 to 175.3 m, including 6.1 m of 17.61 g/t Au at 167.6 to 173.7 m about 45 m below GC25-49 (62.5 m of 4.73 g/t Au).

Drilling continues to explore the deeper portions of the high-grade zone at NE Tyro with four holes (936 m) completed with assays pending.

"Drilling at NE Tyro continues to return better than expected grades. Importantly, grades appear to be improving at depth as the veining coalesces, typical of low-sulphidation epithermal gold systems. These results continue to demonstrate continuity of high grades, expanding the high-grade zone to depth and along strike to the northeast. We expect these results to positively impact the grade profile and the overall scale of our upcoming maiden resource. Drilling continues at NE Tyro," stated Derek Macpherson, West Point Gold Corp.'s President and CEO.

Full news - https://ca.finance.yahoo.com/news/west-point-gold-expands-northeast-120000723.html

In a recent Exploring Mining Podcast Interview, Derek told host Cali Van Zant, "We have had a really good year, we are up 300% but we are just at the beginning of the cycle. We are working at putting out a maiden resource in 2026. While the Tyro Main Zone is an impressive target, you get more credit with a maiden resource."

"Beyond that we need to keep testing some of these other targets. We believe there is bigger potential at this project. There is lots of exploration upside. But for that to benefit our shareholders, we need to go out and prove that."

He also shared that the company will be drilling into the end of April, so drill results news will be coming out through now until May.

Watch the video:





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I1yWlJLlZw4

Looking at some of the major producers in the Walker Lane Trend, Kinross Gold (TSX: K) (NYSE: KGC) operates the large, past-producing Round Mountain mine, one of the most productive in the US, located within the trend.

According to their site, Kinross began operating the mine in 2003, and it has since become a continuous improvement leader in the Company's portfolio. Round Mountain poured its 15 millionth ounce in 2018.

Exploration and Development:

Decline development at Round Mountain Phase X is advancing well, with over 5,200 metres developed to date.

Extensive infill drilling has been completed, and engineering work and technical studies are also advancing well to support a production decision at Phase X. Kinross plans to provide the initial resource estimate, a project update, and an economics update for Phase X in Q1 2026.

Another junior in the area, Scorpio Gold Corporation (TSXV: SGN) (OTCQB: SRCRF) recently announced results from seven holes from its 2025 drilling program at the Manhattan District Project located in Nevada, USA, namely: (i) the final three holes from the Phase One program (25MN-020, 25MN-021 and 25MN-022) and (ii) the initial four holes from the Phase Two program (25MN-023, 25MN-024, 25MN-025 and 25MN-026). The results from holes 25MN-020 through 25MN-026 are tabulated in Table 1 and discussed below. Scorpio Gold has reported assays on 16 drillholes totalling 5,341 m in 2025.

Manhattan, located in the Walker Lane Trend of Nevada, USA, is road accessible and lies approximately 20 kilometers south of the Kinross Gold operating Round Mountain Gold Mine.

From the news:

"The results from this latest set of drill holes continue to reinforce what our team has believed from the outset: Manhattan is a district-scale opportunity with multi-million ounce potential, that already stands apart from its peers based on grade-something the market has yet to fully appreciate. Encountering new zones of mineralization both near surface and at depth speaks to the true scale of the system, as well as the continuity we are rapidly defining across multiple target areas.

"Several of these holes step out meaningfully from the existing resource model, and with multiple intercepts ending in mineralization, our confidence in a significantly expanded resource envelope continues to grow. Intervals such as 18.14 metres grading 1.52 g/t gold in hole 25MN-021, and 3.23 metres grading 9.95 g/t gold in hole 25MN-022, represent a previously unrecognized splay off the main Reliance Trend-one that may 'blow out' into thicker zones where it intersects favourable host horizons like the limestones and sandstones that dominate the caldera margin. This is a strong demonstration of near-resource prospectivity and the potential to materially expand the mineralized footprint at Mustang Hill and beyond."

Equinox Gold (TSX: EQX) (NYSE American: EQX) owns the Mesquite and Castle mines, also located within the Walker Lane trend.

In August, Equinox Gold Corp. (TSX: EQX) (NYSE American: EQX) announced that its Castle Mountain Mine Phase Two Project in California has been accepted into the United States Federal Permitting Improvement Steering Council's FAST-41 program. FAST-41 is a federal permitting framework designed to streamline environmental reviews, improve interagency coordination, and increase transparency. Acceptance into the program is expected to enhance regulatory certainty through a defined permitting schedule that may reflect reduced permitting timelines. Based on the permitting timeline posted to the FAST-41 project dashboard on August 8, 2025, the federal permitting process should be completed in December 2026.

From the news:

Darren Hall, CEO of Equinox Gold, stated, "Castle Mountain is a high-quality growth opportunity for Equinox Gold in a tier-one jurisdiction. Based on the March 2021 Feasibility Study, the project is expected to produce approximately 200,000 ounces of gold annually over a 14-year mine life, totaling 3.2 million ounces. With FAST-41 permitting status in place we've initiated study updates and project optimization to align with the permitting timeline and position the project for a timely construction decision. Once in production Castle Mountain will be a cornerstone asset, reinforcing our strategy of building a portfolio of long-life, low-cost mines in top-tier jurisdictions."

Castle Mountain is located in San Bernardino County, California, approximately 200 miles north of Equinox Gold's Mesquite Mine. Equinox Gold acquired Castle Mountain in December 2017 and operated a small open-pit heap leach gold mine from Q4 2020 to Q3 2024. The mine is currently performing re-leaching procedures while the Company advances permitting, engineering and optimization work. While the project is expected to operate within the existing approved mine boundary, the changes to previously analyzed effects, such as increased land disturbance within the mine boundary and increased water use, require modification to the Company's approved Mine and Reclamation Plan and an updated Environmental Impact Statement / Environmental Impact Report.

With momentum building as gold, silver and commodity prices reach record highs and US mining under Donald Trump becomes a major priority, plays like the Walker Lane Trend are getting a lot of buzz, especially with the juniors.

More info on West Point Gold Corp. (TSXV: WPG) (OTCQB: WPGCF)

https://www.investorideas.com/CO/WPG/

Research mining stocks at Investorideas.com

https://www.investorideas.com/Gold_Stocks/

About Investorideas.com - Big Investing Ideas

Investorideas.com is the go-to platform for big investing ideas. From breaking stock news to top-rated investing podcasts, we cover it all.

Disclaimer/Disclosure: West Point Gold Corp. (TSXV: WPG) (OTCQB: WPGCF) is a paid monthly featured mining stock on Investor ideas. More payment details and disclosure: This is not investment opinion. Our site does not make recommendations for purchases or sale of stocks, services or products. Nothing on our sites should be construed as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell products or securities. All investing involves risk and possible losses. This site is currently compensated for news publication and distribution, social media and marketing, content creation and more. Learn more about publishing your news release and our other news services on the Investorideas.com newswire https://www.investorideas.com/News-Upload/ More disclaimer: https://www.investorideas.com/About/Disclaimer.asp

Global investors must adhere to regulations of each country. Please read Investorideas.com privacy policy: https://www.investorideas.com/About/Private_Policy.asp

Follow us on X @investorideas

Follow us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/Investorideas

Follow us on YouTube https://www.youtube.com/c/Investorideas

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/278458

Source: Econ Corp Services DBA Investorideas.com