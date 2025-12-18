Safello Group AB: Safello enters partnership with Fuels Capital regarding custody for bitcoin-collateralized loans

Stockholm, 18 December 2025 | Safello, the leading cryptocurrency exchange in the Nordics, has entered into a partnership with Fuels Capital, a provider of asset-backed financing solutions to entrepreneurs and investors with substantial value tied up in illiquid assets. Under the agreement, Safello will act as custodian for the collateralized bitcoin for loans issued by Fuels Capital.

The partnership is structured as a revenue sharing model, under which Safello will receive a revenue share generated from the bitcoin-backed loans in relation to which Safello acts as custodian. The financial impact for Safello can not be assessed at this stage.

For Safello, the partnership represents an opportunity to generate additional revenue streams by leveraging its existing custody infrastructure and regulatory setup. Safello will not distribute or provide lending services, but will act as custodian of the bitcoin used as collateral.

"The partnership with Fuels Capital allows Safello to participate in the growing segment of crypto-backed lending in a capital-efficient way. By acting as custodian, Safello can leverage its infrastructure for a new segment of products while expanding its revenue base within its existing operational and regulatory framework," says Emelie Moritz, CEO of Safello.

The agreement includes an initial six-month pilot period, after which the parties will jointly evaluate the outcome and decide on next steps.

Safello is the leading cryptocurrency exchange in the Nordics with over 418,000 users and founded 2013. The company's mission is to make crypto accessible to everyone. Safello offers a secure and seamless solution for buying, selling, storing, depositing and withdrawing cryptocurrencies directly from the blockchain - all through smooth transactions with instant delivery. Safello AB operates in Sweden and is authorized as a crypto-asset service provider under MiCA. The parent company, Safello Group AB, has been listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market since 2021. For more information, visit www.safello.com .