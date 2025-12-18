Demonstrating next-generation, fascinating AI-driven in-vehicle experiences that adapt to every driver, passenger, and moment.

Cinemo, a global leader and highly innovative one-stop-shop provider for fully integrated digital media products is presenting its newest innovations in exclusive live demos at CES 2026 in Las Vegas, from January 6-9.

Cinemo will present a range of in-car experiences that bring intelligence, hyper-personalization, and entertainment to every moment elevating every ride into a unique experience for drivers and passengers. From collaborative trip planning to effortless onboarding, every feature is crafted to enable fascinating experiences with the right content at the right time for the right audience for the perfect ride. Passengers can enjoy personalized media recommendations, immersive gaming, and a consistent, intuitive experience across every seat, screen, and journey.

This will mark Cinemo's first time presenting these demo showcases live of breakthrough solutions that redefine the future of in-vehicle intelligence. Cinemo is bringing agentic AI into the vehicle and is extending Cinemo CARS to be AI-capable enriching the live demo and enabling ever-evolving experiences, including AI-powered media discovery.

Expert panels at CES hosted by Cinemo

At CES 2026, Cinemo will host expert panels delving into the next generation of connected car technologies and smart user experiences. These sessions will bring together industry leaders to explore how connected homes and vehicles are merging and what innovations are transforming the automotive landscape, with sessions on secure car-to-home tech, agentic AI, and faster development cycles.

The panels take place on Jan. 7, 2026, at LVCC, West Level 2, W218 from 1:00-3:40 PM. The topics include:

"Agentic AI and the future of in-car experiences" featuring speakers from Google, Omdia, Mercedes-Benz, and Spotify,

"Car-to-home: Balancing increased functionality with data concerns" featuring speakers from TY ROBERTS INNOVATION, Parks Associates, Gentex Corporation, and StrategiaNow Consulting, and

"How faster development cycles can benefit more than your bottom line" featuring speakers from Amazon AWS, Ford Motor Company, Omdia, and Karlsruhe Institute of Technology.

"With our AI-powered solutions, we're setting a new standard for smart, adaptive in-vehicle experiences," says Richard Lesser, CEO of Cinemo. "Our vision is to make every vehicle agentic that understands and evolves with its users turning every interaction into an effortless, personal, and engaging moment."

Experience the intelligent digital life in motion at CES 2026 with Cinemo, visit automotive.cinemo.com/meet-us-at-ces2026 to learn more about our interactive use cases and book an exclusive demo session to see more in person.

About Cinemo

Cinemo is a global provider of innovative infotainment products designed to create seamless digital media experiences. Its portfolio features award-winning, fully integrated, system-agnostic solutions that combine low footprint with high performance and quality.

Founded in 2008, Cinemo provides world-leading digital media solutions for the highly demanding automotive market. Trusted by more than 40 market-leading OEMs and over 20 tier-1 suppliers, Cinemo has a strong track record of industry firsts.

By leveraging its field-proven digital media, cloud, and AI technologies, Cinemo has expanded its range to create the first open cloud ecosystem that connects devices, content, and users.

Cinemo's global team of innovative thinkers, representing over 40 nationalities, is dedicated to driving continuous growth and developing digital media solutions that create value for our customers and partners.

Further information is available at www.cinemo.com.

Contacts:

Press contact: Martina Oerther, moerther@cinemo.com