Route1, Inc.: Route1 Announces Provisional Patent Application

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / December 18, 2025 / Route1 Inc. (TSXV:ROI) ("Route1" or the "Company"), a leading engineering and professional services firm specializing in the deployment and integration of ALPR and other advanced data capture-based technologies to city, state, and federal first responder departments, public safety, colleges and universities, and parking managers, announces that it filed on December 16, 2025 a provisional patent application with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office titled "Hierarchical and Distributed Signal Processing Pipeline Architecture for Low-latency Machine Learning and Scalable Agentic Artificial Intelligence Coordination and Training".

This provisional patent filing advances a wider intellectual property ("IP") strategy to secure Route1's breakthroughs in real time ALPR processing, scalable model orchestration, and adaptive learning. It also codifies Route1's technical leadership and protects the foundational technologies behind our artificial intelligence ("AI") co-pilot. Route1 will continue to refine and protect the technology as it brings future versions of ABI to market.

Route1 ABI version 4.0 - AI Co-Pilot

To be released in early 2026, Route1's co-pilot will be an AI operations co-pilot that acts as a force multiplier - exponentially extending staff capability. It will be purpose-built to optimize parking operations by combining advanced machine learning with a secure, scalable platform that keeps control of sensitive data in-house.

The system will run on a dedicated - on-premises (Route1's datacenter or co-located) - AI infrastructure built on a three-node GPU cluster powered by latest-generation NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs, backed by shared storage, persistent solid-state checkpointing, and high-speed networking to deliver consistent low-latency performance.

Sized for state-of-the-art 13B-70B parameter models, Route1's AI co-pilot will be designed for continuous refinement and understanding of unique parking operations and how socioeconomic factors and decisions can impact those operations in real time. Engineered for adaptive learning through feedback, measurement and refinement cycles, Route1's AI co-pilot will empower our clients to achieve even more in the future by unlocking advanced capabilities such as event-aware staffing, predictive compliance sweeps, proactive curb allocation, and strategic "what-if" investment planning. The more it is used, the stronger it becomes - growing into a domain-specialized AI expert in parking operations.

About Route1 ABI

Through a single intuitive interface, parking professionals can instantly evaluate current operations against dynamic benchmarks developed by Route1's domain experts. Route1's real-world benchmarks are segmented by enforcement and parking, providing intelligent baselines for live performance indicator tracking and trend analysis.

Built-in analytics drive higher visibility, tighter accountability, and measurable impact at every layer of a user's operation including:

Uncovering latent revenue opportunities.

Optimizing curbside usage.

Monitoring parking facility usage, including occupancy, and dwell and turnover times.

Visualizing compliance - the good, the bad and the ugly.

Route1 processes raw ALPR streams directly from our end user's mobile and fixed ALPR cameras, providing the most complete, accurate, and timely operational picture in the industry. Our technology ensures that every visualization reflects ground truth - allowing for confident, data-backed decision in real time.

About Route1 Inc.

Route1 Inc. is an advanced North American technology company that empowers their clients with data-centric solutions necessary to drive greater profitability, improve operational efficiency and gain sustainable competitive advantages, while always emphasizing a strong cybersecurity and information assurance posture. Route1 delivers exceptional client outcomes through real-time secure delivery of actionable intelligence to decision makers. Route1 is listed in Canada on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ROI. For more information, visit: www.route1.com.

For More Information, Contact:

Tony Busseri

President and Chief Executive Officer

+1 480 578-0287

tony.busseri@route1.com

© 2025 Route1 Inc. All rights reserved. No part of this document may be reproduced, transmitted or otherwise used in whole or in part or by any means without prior written consent of Route1 Inc. See https://www.route1.com/terms-of-use/ for notice of Route1's intellectual property.

