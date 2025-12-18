Koios Intelligence: Univesta Insurance and Financial Services Boosts Operations with Koïos Intelligence

Quebec Leader in property and casualty insurance deploys AI agents to automate personal insurance processes, reduce processing times, optimize broker advisory services

MONTRÉAL, QUEBEC / ACCESS Newswire / December 18, 2025 / Koïos Intelligence announced today that Univesta Insurance, one of Quebec's largest property and casualty insurance and financial services firms, has selected Olivo, Koïos's AI-powered platform, to automate a number of customer submissions and onboarding processes. The firm will deploy AI agents within its personal division in the coming weeks to accelerate quoting, underwriting, and customer service workflows, with 24/7 client interactions, eliminating double data entry and freeing up time for customer service.

"At Univesta, we are committed to providing our teams with all the resources they need to put the client at the heart of our operations. By leveraging Olivo's specialized insurance AI capabilities, we enable our brokers to fully dedicate themselves to their advisory role, while enriching the experience for both clients and teams," says Maryse Fernandes, CHRP, Partner and Vice President, Client Contact Center and Organizational Development at Univesta. "Our collaboration with Koïos Intelligence and their multi-agent AI-powered Olivo platform aligns perfectly with our vision of an insurance industry where the more efficient broker embodies excellence in service and advice."

At Univesta, AI agents will process home and auto insurance quote requests by extracting data from documents submitted by clients, then automatically transferring the information into Univesta's existing management systems. Olivo's document processing capabilities autonomously extract key information from policy documents and convert it into actionable data. All customer data transfers are conducted through Koïos Intelligence's secure API framework, ensuring GDPR and AMF compliance while maintaining integration with Univesta's current technology infrastructure.

"We designed Olivo, our AI-powered multi-agent platform, to address the real-world challenges insurance brokers face daily: errors in manual data transfer, bottlenecks in document processing, and a lack of 24/7 customer access," explains Mohamed Hanini, Founder, CEO, and AI Platform Architect at Koïos Intelligence. "The implementation at Univesta for home and auto insurance demonstrates Olivo's ability to seamlessly integrate with existing management systems while delivering immediate operational impact. We are committed to helping Univesta and brokers across North America transform their operations while preserving the personalized service that defines their brand."

The implementation will allow Univesta brokers to reallocate time spent on administrative tasks to client consultations. Koïos Intelligence clients typically see a 37% increase in sales conversion rates, a 45% reduction in underwriting time, and a 50% time saving in quote processing thanks to automated workflows that handle routine inquiries and quote requests while routing complex requests to the appropriate team members.

About Univesta Insurance

Univesta Insurance is one of Quebec's largest property and casualty insurance and financial services firms, with over 70 years of experience in providing customized insurance solutions across all sectors. The firm serves businesses and families throughout Quebec, offering expert advice and comprehensive coverage options.

About Koïos Intelligence

Koïos Intelligence provides Olivo, an AI-powered insurance platform that automates customer interactions, quote processing, and document management for personal and commercial insurance. The platform integrates with existing management systems and operates 24/7 via web, phone, text, and email. Olivo serves insurance brokers and insurers across North America with industry-specific workflows for personal and commercial property and casualty insurance, life and health insurance, and financial services. The platform is GDPR, HIPAA, and AMF compliant, with deployment options in multiple cloud regions.

For more information, contact Charles Dugas, EVP (charles.dugas@koiosintelligence.ca)

SOURCE: Koios Intelligence

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/univesta-insurance-and-financial-services-boosts-operations-with-1118863