Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 18, 2025) - Paragon Advanced Labs Inc. (TSXV: PALS) (the "Company" or "Paragon") is pleased to announce that its new sample preparation facility in Timmins, Ontario is open, operational, and accepting new customers. This facility expands Paragon's client servicing capabilities and optimizes workflows and logistics in an effort to provide industry leading turnaround times to existing and new clients.

"We are grateful for our reception in Timmins and thrilled to be a Canadian-based company supporting a prolific Canadian mining region," said Peter Shippen, CEO of Paragon. "We offer a competitive suite of services for mining companies and will continue to pursue opportunities to expand our footprint in support of key customer relationships."

For more information about Paragon's services in Timmins or in other geographies, whether to arrange sample pick-up, drop-off or shipment, please contact:

Partnerships and Quotes: Julian.Desanti@paragongeochem.com

Logistics: Cheryl.Dias@paragongeochem.com

About Paragon Advanced Labs Inc.

Paragon Advanced Labs Inc. provides innovative analytical technologies to the global mining industry. By embracing new technology, the Company is addressing critical capacity bottlenecks in mineral assaying through the deployment of PhotonAssay technology and complementary analytical solutions. The Company delivers faster, more accurate, and cost-effective mineral analysis for mining operators worldwide.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates and projections as of the date of this news release and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this release may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's plans, business objectives, strategy, financial or operational performance, exploration or development programs, future market conditions, and other future events or conditions.

Forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "estimate," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "should," "will," and similar expressions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Company's public filings available under its profile on SEDAR+. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and, accordingly, are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty of such statements.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/278333

Source: Paragon Advanced Labs Inc.