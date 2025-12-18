New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - December 18, 2025) - DesignRush, a leading B2B platform, today released its list of the Top SEO Agencies for December 2025 as search teams adjust to another round of platform changes.

The agency's latest SEO roundup reported that Google has confirmed a new core update in the coming weeks, clarified that smaller updates often roll out without notice, and expanded Search Console with AI-powered reporting and longer performance views.

At the same time, Google Discover is giving more visibility to smaller publishers, changing how brands approach content and rankings.

The agencies featured this month reflect the skills businesses now need, including clear site structure, accurate performance tracking, and content that performs across search results, AI-driven discovery, and Discover feeds.

Here are the top SEO agencies for December 2025:

1. eDesign Interactive

Location: Morristown, New Jersey, USA

Industries: CPG / Consumer Goods, Higher Education, Healthcare, Software / Technology, Fintech, Engineering / Construction, Hospitality

Website: edesigninteractive.com

Description: eDesign Interactive is a full-service digital agency known for transforming brands through powerful storytelling, high-impact design, and performance-driven digital experiences. Since 2004, their award-winning team of creatives, strategists, and technologists has partnered with organizations across industries to deliver standout web design, branding, motion graphics, and conversion-focused campaigns. With studios in the U.S. and Europe, eDesign helps brands captivate audiences and accelerate growth.

2. Funnel Boost Media

Location: San Antonio, Texas, USA

Industries: Healthcare, Finance, Legal, Home Services, Automotive, Professional Services

Website: funnelboostmedia.net

Description: Funnel Boost Media is focused on helping local and regional businesses improve online visibility and grow through SEO, PPC, web design, and data-driven marketing strategies. Founded in 2012, the agency uses white-hat practices and transparent performance tracking to build campaigns that drive qualified leads and measurable outcomes. Funnel Boost Media tailors its services to the needs of service-oriented companies and keeps clients informed with clear reporting and collaborative engagement throughout every project.

3. Rock Salt Marketing Cooperative

Location: Salt Lake City, Utah, USA

Industries: Healthcare, Professional Services, Real Estate, Food & Beverage, Retail, Creative Services

Website: rocksaltmarketing.com

Description: Rock Salt Marketing Cooperative is a digital marketing agency with offices in Salt Lake City, Utah, and Nashville, Tennessee, specializing in SEO, paid media, and modern web design to help businesses improve online visibility and grow. The agency works with a range of clients, from local service providers and small businesses to national brands and multi-location organizations, delivering data-driven strategies with transparent reporting. Rock Salt positions itself as a partner for businesses at all stages, from small local operations to Fortune 500 companies, offering the expertise of a boutique agency with the efficiency of a larger firm.

4. Searchbloom

Location: Draper, Utah, USA

Industries: eCommerce, Healthcare, Legal, Manufacturing, Technology, Franchise / Multi-Location

Website: searchbloom.com

Description: Searchbloom is a results-focused SEO and PPC agency that helps businesses improve visibility, attract qualified traffic, and optimize conversions. The agency emphasizes technical SEO precision, data-driven strategies, and ongoing campaign refinement, using proprietary frameworks like A.R.T. for SEO and A.C.E. for PPC. Searchbloom works closely with clients as partners rather than just customers, providing dedicated analysts and transparent reporting to ensure measurable, scalable results.

5. eSEOspace

Location: San Diego, California, USA

Industries: Automotive, Beauty & Cosmetics, Fitness, Healthcare, Technology

Website: eseospace.com

Description: eSEOspace is a digital agency helping small businesses and professional service providers improve online visibility and engagement. The team builds WordPress, Shopify, and custom websites, provides on-page, local, and AI/Generative SEO, and supports ongoing optimization to boost search performance. The agency also offers app and software development, including CRM, database, and backend solutions, alongside analytics setup, conversion tracking, and content strategy guidance.

6. Fair Marketing Inc

Location: Spring, Texas, USA

Industries: Law, Healthcare & Fitness, Industrial, technology, Finance, Real Estate, Home Services

Website: fairmarketing.com

7. Technische SEO

Location: Apeldoorn, Netherlands

Industries: Small and Medium Enterprises Across Local Service Sectors, Ecommerce, Professional Services, Tech-Driven Businesses

Website: technische-seo.nl

Brands can explore the top SEO agencies by location, size, average hourly rate, and portfolio - all on DesignRush.

About DesignRush

DesignRush.com is a B2B marketplace and media platform connecting businesses with agencies through expert reviews and agency ranking lists, awards, knowledge resources, and personalized agency recommendations for vetted projects.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/278342

Source: DesignRush