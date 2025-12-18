Hydreight Technologies Inc.: Hydreight Exceeds 1.3 Million Product Orders Placed, Surpassing 2025 Operational Targets

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hydreight Technologies Inc. (TSXV: NURS) (OTCQB: HYDTF) (FSE: SO6) ("Hydreight" or the "Company"), a leading provider of compliant digital health infrastructure and on-demand healthcare services across the United States, is pleased to provide an update on the Company's recent operational performance and platform activity.

Operational Highlights

Exceeded 1.3 million in product orders placed ahead of schedule, surpassing our full-year 2025 guidance

Order volume was driven primarily by an initial base of approximately 400 licenses that were onboarded and activated during the year

The platform now has approximately 2,500 licenses, surpassing the Company's full-year 2025 target of 1,000, with the majority still in onboarding or early activation stages

Actively advancing VSDHOne 2.0 bringing enhanced platform capabilities, partner workflows, and scalability as additional licenses are activated

Operational Scale and Platform Momentum

VSDHOne, Hydreight's enterprise-focused vertical, began meaningful commercial activity in late June 2025 and has since been progressively scaled as part of the Company's broader platform strategy.

The Company is pleased to announce that it has exceeded 1.3 million Product Orders Placed, surpassing its previously stated full-year 2025 operational target ahead of year-end. Hydreight had guided to approximately 1.3 million Product Orders Placed for 2025, and achieving this milestone early reflects continued platform adoption, increasing partner demand, and disciplined execution. Orders placed in recent weeks are expected to be fulfilled and delivered in accordance with normal fulfillment timelines.

Hydreight has historically used Product Orders Placed as its primary operational metric, as it reflects demand initiated by licenses and provides the clearest indicator of real-time platform activity. While some accounting models reference orders delivered, timing between each stage may vary and certain orders may be cancelled or returned, with all measures reconciling at period-end through the Company's financial reporting. The Company will continue using Product Orders Placed as its primary operational KPI.

The Company achieved this milestone primarily through its initial base of approximately 400 licenses that were fully onboarded and activated during the year, with incremental contributions from newer platform offerings that remain in the early stages of scale.

Hydreight has continued to expand its ecosystem and now supports approximately 2,500 licenses, exceeding its previously stated full-year 2025 target of 1,000. While a portion of these licenses are fully active, the majority remain in onboarding or early activation stages and are not yet contributing materially to order volume. Management expects utilization to scale progressively as onboarding is completed, positioning the Company for increased platform activity as it enters 2026.

"Crossing 1.3 million product orders placed is a meaningful validation of the demand we're seeing across our platform and the discipline with which we've scaled," said Shane Madden, Chief Executive Officer of Hydreight. "What's particularly encouraging is that this order volume was generated before the majority of our newer licenses were fully onboarded and scaled. Throughout 2025, we focused on building the foundation - including technology, pharmacy capacity, clinical coverage, and governance - so the platform can support significantly greater scale as we move forward."

Average Order Value and Long-Term Value Creation

As previously discussed with investors, average order value (AOV) across the platform reflects the early-stage scaling of newer offerings, including the Company's VSDHOne enterprise vertical. As Hydreight expands across additional use cases and partner models, management remains focused on long-term value creation, balancing order volume, product mix, and recurring patient engagement rather than optimizing for single-order economics in isolation.

"We're focused on building a business designed for durability and scale," said Shane Madden, Chief Executive Officer of Hydreight. "As newer verticals mature and licenses fully activate, we expect platform metrics to evolve naturally, but our priority remains disciplined execution and long-term value creation."

A Milestone Year for Hydreight

2025 marked a defining year for Hydreight as the Company continued to scale its national digital health infrastructure, enabling healthcare brands, clinics, and enterprises to operate compliantly across all 50 U.S. states through a unified technology, clinical, pharmacy, and regulatory framework.

Throughout the year, the Company focused on:

Expanding high-volume platform partners



Increasing utilization across multiple healthcare categories



Scaling pharmacy throughput and operational capacity



Strengthening institutional-grade compliance, reporting, and governance

Advancing vertical integration to improve pharmacy margins, enhance supply chain reliability, and strengthen the long-term defensibility of the platform

Surpassing the Company's stated 2025 operational targets reinforces management's confidence in Hydreight's long-term strategy and execution.

2026 Guidance Update

The Company previously indicated that it intended to provide initial commentary on 2026 expectations in mid-December. Given the pace of execution and several initiatives currently under internal evaluation - including enterprise partnerships, M&A initiatives, and other strategic considerations - Hydreight believes it is prudent to provide formal 2026 guidance early in the new year, once there is greater accuracy and visibility.

In addition, the Company is currently reviewing a pipeline of late-stage opportunities spanning Q4 2025 and Q1 2026, including enterprise customer opportunities that are progressing through clinical validation, treatment planning, and operational readiness reviews by Hydreight's medical and pharmacy teams. Management believes incorporating these developments into future guidance will provide a more complete and accurate view of the business.

"As we look ahead, we remain focused on executing the core business while carefully evaluating a number of strategic initiatives," said Shane Madden, Chief Executive Officer of Hydreight. "We believe it's important to provide guidance once there is sufficient visibility and certainty, rather than prematurely, so investors have a clear and complete picture of the business as it enters its next phase of growth."

Further updates will be provided in the new year through news releases and investor communications.

Looking Ahead

As Hydreight closes out 2025 having exceeded its primary operational milestone, the Company enters 2026 with increased scale, deeper platform penetration, and a continued focus on disciplined execution across its digital health platform.

The Company thanks its partners, healthcare professionals, licensees, and shareholders for their continued support.

On behalf of the Board of Directors



Shane Madden

Director and Chief Executive Officer

Hydreight Technologies Inc.

Contact

Email: ir@hydreight.com ; Telephone: (702) 970-8112

About Hydreight Technologies Inc.

Hydreight Technologies Inc is building one of the largest mobile clinic networks in the United States. Its proprietary, fully integrated platform has hosted a network of over 3000 nurses, over 300 doctors and a pharmacy network through its Doctor networks across 50 states. The platform includes a built-in, easy-to-use suite of fully integrated tools for accounting, documentation, sales, inventory, booking, and managing patient data, which enables licensed healthcare professionals to provide services directly to patients at home, office or hotel. Hydreight is bridging the gap between provider compliance and patient convenience, empowering nurses, med spa technicians, and other licensed healthcare professionals. The Hydreight platform allows healthcare professionals to deliver services independently, on their own terms, or to add mobile services to existing location-based operations. Hydreight has a 503B pharmacy network servicing all 50 states and is closely affiliated with a U.S. certified e-script and telemedicine provider network.

About VSDHOne - Direct to Consumer Platform

Developed in partnership with Victory Square Technologies (CSE: VST) (OTC: VSQTF) (FWB: 6F6), Hydreight Technologies launched the VSDHOne (Read as VSDH-One) platform. VSDHOne simplifies the entry challenges for companies and medi-spa businesses to enter the online healthcare space compliantly. This platform will help all businesses to launch a direct-to-consumer healthcare brand in a matter of days in all 50 states. Compliant offerings include: GLP-1s, peptides, personalized healthcare treatments, sermorelin, testosterone replacement therapy ("TRT"), hair loss, skincare, sexual health and more. Hydreight invested in technology, legal and infrastructure to launch this platform. The VSDHOne platform offers a complete, and modular end-to-end solution for businesses looking to launch direct-to-consumer healthcare brands. From compliance and telemedicine technology to nationwide doctor and pharmacy networks, VSDHOne provides all the tools needed for a seamless entry into the online healthcare space. The platform is designed to significantly reduce the time and costs associated with launching such services, making it possible for businesses to go live in days instead of months.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

This release contains references to non-GAAP financial measures Adjusted Revenue, Adjusted Gross Margin and Adjusted EBITDA. The Company defines Adjusted Revenue as gross cash income before adjustment for the deferred portion of business partner contract revenue and gross receipts from Hydreight App service sales. The Company defines Adjusted Gross Margin as GAAP gross margin plus inventory impairment plus the deferred portion of business partner contract revenue. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and before (i) transaction, restructuring, and integration costs and (ii) share-based payments expense, and (iii) gains/losses that are not reflective of ongoing operating performance. The Company believes that the measures provide information useful to its shareholders and investors in understanding the Company's operating cash flow growth, user growth, and cash generating potential and may assist in the evaluation of the Company's business relative to that of its peers more accurately than GAAP financial measures alone. This data is furnished to provide additional information and does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP. Accordingly, it should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with GAAP and is not necessarily indicative of other metrics presented in accordance with GAAP.

