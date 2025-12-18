OTC Markets Group Welcomes Quartz Mountain Resources Ltd. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Quartz Mountain Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: QZM; OTCQX: QZMRF), a company focused on discovering and transacting important-scale gold, silver and copper projects in British Columbia, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Quartz Mountain Resources Ltd. upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

Quartz Mountain Resources Ltd. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "QZMRF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market from the OTCQB Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

"Trading on the OTCQX Best Market is a significant achievement for Quartz Mountain Resources as we continue to expand awareness and investor engagement in the United States. This upgrade increases the Company's visibility and provides a streamlined avenue for U.S. investors to participate in our exploration successes and long-term growth strategy," said Bob Dickinson, Chairman & Director.

About Quartz Mountain Resources Ltd.

Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, Quartz Mountain Resources (TSXV:QZM, OTCQX: QZMRF) is a well- funded public company whose successful mine-finding management team is focused on discovering and transacting important-scale gold, silver and copper projects in British Columbia. The Company owns 100% of the Maestro high grade gold-silver project and 100% of the Jake porphyry copper-gold-silver project. Both projects are permitted by the British Columbia government for drilling activities with access to infrastructure and high potential for the development of substantial resources for significant future transactions. Quartz is committed to the advancement of important-scale, critical and essential mining assets while following responsible mineral development principles, including a mandate to employ best-practice approaches in the engagement and involvement of local communities and meeting rigorous environmental standards.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market, OTCID Basic Market and Pink Limited Market. Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN, OTC Link NQB, and MOON ATS are each SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC. To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com