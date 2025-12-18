Saudi Electricity Co. has completed a massive storage project across three sites, enhancing grid stability and renewable integration. Once fully operational, the installation will become the world's largest battery energy storage system (BESS).From ESS News The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has officially completed grid connection of its landmark battery energy storage project, with a nameplate capacity of 7.8 GWh. The project spans three sites located in the Kingdom's southwestern regions - Najran, Khamis Mushait, and Madaya. Each site has a capacity of 2.6 GWh and connected to the transmission network ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...