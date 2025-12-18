Alveo Technologies and Global Animal Health Partner to Deploy National-Scale Molecular Avian Influenza Surveillance Across Egypt

Deployment marks first mass-scale use of on-site, real-time molecular diagnostics for poultry disease monitoring, with plans to further expand across the Middle East

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alveo Technologies, a leader in molecular sensing and diagnostics with its proprietary molecular detection technology, today announced a strategic partnership with Global Animal Health (GAH) to introduce the Alveo Sense Poultry Avian Influenza Test at broad scale across Egypt.

The initial deployment includes 1,000 Alveo Sense Analyzers and 10,000 consumable test cartridges, enabling broad, distributed access to rapid, on-site avian influenza testing nationwide. The initiative introduces a new surveillance model for avian influenza supporting the poultry industry, bringing testing beyond centralized laboratories and directly into the field.

Egypt is the first country globally to adopt the Alveo Sense platform at this level of distribution, establishing a blueprint for country-level disease monitoring and rapid response. Sponsored by private industry with support from the government, the initial rollout is intended to cover roughly 10% of all farms located within major migratory bird flyways.

"Avian influenza is not a farm-by-farm problem - it's a systemic challenge on a global scale," said Shaun Holt, CEO of Alveo Technologies. "By enabling molecular-grade testing and real-time data collection at a broad scale, we can construct a national defense system for food security and public health. Placing molecular accuracy directly in the hands of farmers, producers, and veterinarians in the field moves the industry from a reactive posture - waiting days for results while the virus spreads - to proactive surveillance and intervention. We are proud to partner with Global Animal Health to bring this life- and industry-saving technology to Egypt, a critical hub for the region's poultry industry."

"Our partnership with Alveo introduces a transformative capability for animal health stakeholders in Egypt," said Mohamed Hussein, CEO of Global Animal Health Egypt. "For the first time, producers and veterinarians can obtain confirmed, laboratory-grade molecular results in less than an hour, directly at the farm. This advancement fundamentally reshapes decision-making in the field, accelerates response times, and ensures authorities have access to reliable data when it matters most. By combining speed with scientific rigor, this collaboration delivers a trusted tool that empowers better outcomes across the industry."

Avian influenza continues to pose a persistent and escalating threat to global poultry production, food security, and public health. In recent years and months, outbreaks across the globe have led to the culling of hundreds of millions of birds, sharp increases in egg and poultry prices, and significant government indemnity costs. The World Organization for Animal Health (WOAH) has repeatedly emphasized that early detection and rapid containment are the most effective tools for limiting spread.

Despite this, avian influenza testing in most regions today remains dependent upon centralized laboratories, with results often taking three to five days - despite evidence that the virus can travel up to five kilometers within two days, spreading rapidly between farms, wildlife, and communities, while also putting employee health in harm's way.

The portable Alveo Sense testing system can fundamentally change this paradigm by delivering high accuracy and high sensitivity testing for all relevant avian influenza strains on-site in approximately 45 minutes. In documented customer deployments, the Alveo system has enabled containment actions to begin days earlier than traditional workflows, supporting efforts to prevent secondary farm infections, reducing human exposure, and avoiding million-dollar estimated regional losses. This value extends to both vaccinated and non-vaccinated flocks, increasing the utility of the solution in diverse production systems and international trade environments.

Alveo's platform enables a data-driven surveillance network, with each test result able to be wirelessly uploaded with time-stamped, geotagged data, giving veterinarians and regulatory authorities near real-time visibility into emerging risks and outbreak dynamics.

Collectively, these capabilities support earlier intervention, precision targeted containment, and improved coordination between farmers, producers, veterinarians, and government agencies, helping to protect animal health, stabilize food supply, mitigate human health risks, and reduce economic disruption.

Deployment in Egypt marks the first step in introducing Alveo's decentralized avian influenza testing system more broadly across the Middle East and North Africa in partnership with GAH, supporting a region where dense poultry production, migratory bird routes, and cross-border trade increase systemic risk from the virus.

Alveo Sense is currently available in 32 countries and in active use across Asia, Europe, Africa, and the Middle East.

About Alveo

Alveo Technologies is redefining molecular diagnostics by making rapid, accurate pathogen detection accessible at the Point of Need - from farms and clinics to field and industrial settings. Our portable, multiplex-capable Alveo Sense platform uses patented direct electrical sensing of nucleic acid amplification to deliver fast, affordable results outside the lab. By decentralizing molecular diagnostics, Alveo enables earlier detection, faster decisions, and better outcomes across animal and human health, food security, and supply-chain resilience. Know Sooner, Act Faster with Alveo. Learn more at alveotechnologies.com.

About Global Animal Health

Global Animal Health (GAH) is a leading provider of veterinary medicines and advanced animal health solutions across the Middle East and Africa. By working closely with producers, veterinarians, and government authorities, GAH delivers practical tools that improve herd health, reduce disease outbreaks, and support sustainable livestock production. Our commitment extends beyond treatment - we focus on advancing disease prevention, strengthening surveillance systems, and safeguarding food security for communities across the region. Learn more at: https://global-ah.net.

Media Contact

trevord@alveotechnologies.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2848229/Alveo_Sense.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/625333/Alveo_New.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/alveo-technologies-and-global-animal-health-partner-to-deploy-national-scale-molecular-avian-influenza-surveillance-across-egypt-302645319.html