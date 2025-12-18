Arclin Expands Presence with Strategic Acquisition of Willamette Valley Company

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Arclin, a leading material science company, announced that it has entered into an agreement to purchase Willamette Valley Company ("WVCO"), a manufacturer and distributor of a wide variety of custom products and services in the wood products, railroad, concrete repair, transportation, infrastructure and consumer products segments.

"We are thrilled to welcome Willamette Valley Company to our organization," said Bradley Bolduc, Arclin's CEO. "Their innovative technologies and product portfolio perfectly complement our business, creating a beneficial combination for our customers. With a shared commitment to quality across wood products, this acquisition positions us to deliver even greater value and expand opportunities across the segments we serve," said Bolduc.

The acquisition of WVCO is a pivotal step in extending Arclin's materials science capabilities into engineered repair systems, specialty adhesives, and infrastructure solutions where performance-critical polymers and formulations are central to customer outcomes. The acquisition will add eight manufacturing facilities and approximately 500 new team members to Arclin's existing 1,200-person team.

"The acquisition represents a highly strategic move with clear operational efficiencies," said Mark Glaspey, Arclin's President. "By combining our capabilities, we will deliver a broader portfolio of solutions to our customers, while expanding geographic reach and unlocking new growth opportunities."

"The decision to sell Willamette Valley Company to Arclin represents a natural progression for our business," said John Murray, WVCO's President and CEO. "Arclin's world-class operational framework will accelerate our product innovation and drive sustainable growth. Combining Arclin and WVCO's deep technical expertise, broad knowledge base and ability to rapidly deploy resources will be instrumental in driving our growth strategy. Joining Arclin is an exciting opportunity for our team and we're eager to drive the business forward," Murray added.

About Arclin

Arclin is a leading materials science company and manufacturer of polymer technologies, engineered products and specialized materials for the construction, agriculture, transportation infrastructure, weather & fire protection, pharmaceutical, nutrition, electronics, design and other industries. Headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, Arclin has offices and manufacturing facilities throughout the U.S., Canada, U.K., and manufactures for customers worldwide. For more information, visit www.arclin.com.

About Willamette Valley Company

Founded in 1952, the Willamette Valley Company is an engineered solutions provider specializing in a broad array of chemistry and application systems. WVCO is a multinational corporation that manufactures and distributes a wide variety of custom products and services around the globe. While their roots are in the wood products industry, their expertise and solutions encompass innovative railroad tie repair solutions, concrete repair systems, patching, fillers, adhesives, robotics, engineering and more across dozens of industries. For more information, visit https://wilvaco.com

