Alithya Group inc.: Alithya appoints David Torralbo as new Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary

MONTREAL, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Alithya Group inc. (TSX: ALYA) ("Alithya") announces the appointment of David Torralbo as its Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary effective December 15, 2025. In overseeing Alithya's legal function, Mr. Torralbo will leverage his extensive M&A, legal, and strategic expertise to support the execution of the Company's strategic plan.

Mr. Torralbo is a seasoned legal executive, with more than 25 years of experience in corporate and securities law, public and private M&A, litigation and risk management, and corporate governance. Most recently, he served as the Chief Legal Officer at LeddarTech Holdings Inc., an AI-driven software company that Mr. Torralbo helped lead through a public market debut. Prior roles include CLO of Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. and Atrium Innovations Inc. Prior to that, Mr. Torralbo was a partner in the corporate group at Davies, Ward, Phillips & Vineberg, where his practice focused on corporate, M&A, and securities matters.

David earned his bachelor's degrees in civil law (LL.L) and common law (LL.B) at the University of Ottawa and has a bachelor of commerce degree (B.Com) from McGill University.

Quote by Paul Raymond, President and Chief Executive Officer:

"I am very pleased to welcome David Torralbo as Chief Legal Officer. With a proven track record in legal and strategic roles, I look forward to working with David as we continue to pursue our focused vision and advance our long-term goals."

