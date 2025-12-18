Regula, a global developer of identity verification solutions, has been recognized by customers on G2's review platform as one of the fastest-rising and most trusted vendors in the identity verification market. Regula is named as a Leader in three G2 Winter 2026 Grid Reports for Identity Verification.

Regula is recognized as a Leader in G2's Winter 2026 Grid Reports for Identity Verification, reflecting strong customer satisfaction and enterprise-grade IDV capabilities.

This season, Regula earned a Leader placement in G2's Overall Grid for Identity Verification Software, reflecting strong customer satisfaction and a growing presence in the market. The company was also named a Leader in the Momentum Grid Report for Identity Verification, highlighting accelerating demand for Regula's solutions and increasingly positive feedback from users. In addition, Regula appeared as a Leader in the EMEA Regional Grid Report for Identity Verification, underscoring rapid growth across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa regions where high-assurance, forensic-grade verification is especially critical.

Rather than being about badges alone, these recognitions signal a broader trend: organizations are shifting toward deeper, science-driven identity verification in response to rising fraud and document complexity and Regula is becoming a preferred partner for solving those challenges.

A year of strong, measurable growth

These recognitions come on the heels of another milestone year for Regula, which included:

Launching its all-in-one IDV platform.

Expanding the world's largest library of identity document templates to 16,000.

Standing out as the only vendor in NIST's Face Recognition Vendor Test (FRVT) to earn top-tier results across all critical age-estimation tests.

Growing customer adoption across banking, fintech, aviation, telecom, and government.

Together, these advancements reflect Regula's focus on delivering border-grade precision in identity verification at enterprise scale, at a time when identity fraud is evolving faster than ever.

"Customer trust is the clearest signal of product-market fit," said Ihar Kliashchou, Chief Technology Officer at Regula. "Seeing Regula recognized as both a Leader and a fast mover on G2 shows that our approach resonates: organizations want verification that is accurate, forensic-grade, and built to stay ahead of AI-driven fraud. We're grateful to our customers for their confidence it motivates us to keep raising the bar."

Why this matters for the market

Identity verification is moving from being a compliance checkpoint to becoming a strategic pillar of security. With AI-generated fraud surging and document forgery becoming easier to automate, businesses increasingly look for partners who can combine:

Deep document forensics.

Advanced biometric checks.

End-to-end verification orchestration.

Deployment flexibility across cloud, on-prem, and hybrid.

G2's Winter 2026 acknowledgements confirm that Regula is not only competing in this landscape but setting a higher standard for what reliable verification should look like.

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 100 million people annually including employees at all Fortune 500 companies use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation and grow their business including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com.

About Regula

Regula is a global developer of forensic devices and identity verification solutions. With our 30+ years of experience in forensic research and the most comprehensive library of document templates in the world, we create breakthrough technologies for document and biometric verification. Our hardware and software solutions allow over 1,000 organizations and 80 border control authorities globally to provide top-notch client service without compromising safety, security, or speed. Regula has been recognized in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Identity Verification.

Learn more at www.regulaforensics.com.

