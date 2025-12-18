BioInvent International: BioInvent to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

LUND, SE / ACCESS Newswire / December 18, 2025 / BioInvent International AB ("BioInvent") (Nasdaq Stockholm:BINV), a biotech company focused on the discovery and development of novel and first-in-class immune-modulatory antibodies for cancer immunotherapy, today announced that representatives from the Company management team will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences this January:

J.P. Morgan 2026 Healthcare Conference, San Francisco, US

Format: One-on-one meetings

Date: January 12-14

15th Annual LifeSci Partners Corporate Access Event, San Francisco, US

Format: One-on-one meetings

Date: January 12-13

Sweden Networking Breakfast at J.P. Morgan 2026, San Francisco, US

Format: Panel Discussion

Date and Time: January 12, 7:30 am PT

Redeye Fight Cancer event 2026, Stockholm, Sweden

Format: Presentation and Q&A

Date: January 21, 2026

About BioInvent

BioInvent International AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: BINV) is a clinical-stage biotech company that discovers and develops novel and first-in-class immuno-modulatory antibodies for cancer therapy, with drug candidates in ongoing clinical programs in Phase 1/2 trials for the treatment of hematological cancer and solid tumors. The Company's validated, proprietary F.I.R.S.T technology platform identifies both targets and the antibodies that bind to them, generating many promising new immune-modulatory candidates to fuel the Company's own clinical development pipeline and providing licensing and partnering opportunities.

The Company generates revenues from research collaborations and license agreements with multiple top-tier pharmaceutical companies, as well as from producing antibodies for third parties in the Company's fully integrated manufacturing unit. More information is available at www.bioinvent.com.

For further information, please contact:

Cecilia Hofvander, VP Investor Relations

Phone: +46 (0)46 286 85 50

Email: cecilia.hofvander@bioinvent.com

BioInvent International AB (publ)

Co. Reg. No.: 556537-7263

Visiting address: Ideongatan 1

Mailing address: 223 70 LUND

Phone: +46 (0)46 286 85 50

www.bioinvent.com

