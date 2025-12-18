Philadelphia, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - December 18, 2025) - Current Holley Inc. (NYSE: HLLY) shareholders who have held Holley shares since on or shortly after to July 21, 2021, or via holdings of Empower Ltd., can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to them whatsoever. If you would like to learn more about this matter, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/holley-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085.

Why? A federal securities fraud class action complaint has survived a motion to dismiss. That complaint alleges that Holley Inc. (NYSE: HLLY) f/k/a Empower Ltd., through certain of its officers and directors, made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) as a result of Holley's extensive focus on its direct-to-consumer ("DTC") channel, Holley's critically important relationships with its resellers and distributors, whose business made up the vast majority of Holley's revenue, were suffering significant damage; (ii) Holley used discounting and other similar efforts to grow its DTC channel, which undermined the pricing discipline Holley historically had with its resellers and distributors, and further damaged Holley's relationship with its resellers and distributors; (iii) as a result of Holley's strained relationships with its resellers and distributors, those resellers and distributors were decreasing their purchases of Holley products, returning products already purchased at significant levels that were far above historical norms, and increasing their purchases of competitors' products; (iv) Holley's growing DTC channel could not offset the negative financial impact of Holley's increasingly strained relationships with its resellers and distributors and, as a result, Holley's critical relationship with resellers and distributors was deteriorating; (v) Holley had failed to successfully integrate and capture synergies from its numerous acquisitions, which left Holley with inefficient operations, excess costs, and inventory management problems; and (vi) Holley benefited from COVID-related stimulus money that temporarily boosted its sales and performance, and despite this unsustainable, temporary boost, defendants misled investors to believe the growth was sustainable and the result of persistent demand, and supportive of positive financial guidance.

The Court in the underlying securities fraud class action has determined that with respect to multiple statements made by company leadership, the Complaint "has pleaded the requisite level of falsity needed to survive dismissal by listing the statements and providing reasons why they were misleading or false." The court further determined that the Complaint sufficiently pleaded allegations of falsity and scienter (knowledge of wrongdoing or intent to deceive, defraud, or act unlawfully, or with reckless indifference), as required for a prima facie case as to these claims.

