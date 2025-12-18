Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - December 18, 2025) - Flood Recovery, a professional water damage restoration company serving Miami-Dade County, has announced the opening of a new office in Little Havana, Miami, FL, expanding its local service coverage and response capabilities.

Flood Recovery currently operates from its established location in Miami Gardens, Florida, where it provides residential and commercial water damage restoration services throughout North Miami and surrounding communities. The addition of the Little Havana office strengthens the company's presence in central Miami, allowing faster response times for emergency water damage situations.

The new office enables Flood Recovery to better serve property owners in Little Havana, Downtown Miami, Brickell, Coral Gables, Flagami, Allapattah, and nearby neighborhoods, where dense residential and mixed-use properties often require immediate restoration support.

"Expanding into Little Havana allows us to respond more quickly to water damage emergencies in one of Miami's most active and populated areas," said James Torres, Operations Manager of Flood Recovery. "Having a local office helps us better support homeowners, tenants, and businesses when water damage occurs."

Flood Recovery provides a full range of restoration services, including:

Emergency water damage restoration

Flood cleanup and water extraction

Structural drying and moisture control

Mold prevention following water damage

Residential and commercial restoration services

With offices now located in Miami Gardens and Little Havana, Flood Recovery continues to expand its footprint across Miami-Dade County, reinforcing its commitment to reliable, professional restoration services and rapid local response.

For additional information or to request water damage restoration services in Miami, customers may contact Flood Recovery directly.

