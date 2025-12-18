WISeKey International Holding Ltd.: WISeKey and OISTE Foundation Presented During the World Human Rights Concert at the United Nations Headquarters in Geneva

Press Release: WISeKey and OISTE Foundation Presented During the World Human Rights Concert at the United Nations Headquarters in Geneva

Geneva, Switzerland, December 18, 2025 -- WISeKey International Holding Ltd ("WISeKey") (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity, blockchain, and IoT company, and the OISTE Foundation today announced their participation in the World Human Rights Concert, presented at the United Nations Headquarters in Geneva, in collaboration with ONUART and its partners.

In alignment with their shared mission to uphold human dignity, secure digital ecosystems, and global cyber-resilience, WISeKey and the OISTE Foundation reaffirm their commitment to advancing equitable access to trusted technologies. Central to this commitment is the HUMAN-AI-T initiative (Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence & Technology), launched at the United Nations to promote the development of Artificial Intelligence and emerging technologies that fully respect Human Rights, human dignity, cultural diversity, and ethical values.

Through this collaboration, WISeKey and OISTE advocate for ensuring that Artificial Intelligence and Quantum technologies are designed, governed, and deployed in full compliance with international Human Rights frameworks, ethical principles, and the rule of law, placing humanity at the heart of technological progress.

The World Human Rights Concert, co-organized by the United Nations, stands as a powerful symbol of unity, bringing together culture, music, and collective purpose to inspire dialogue, cooperation, and peace among nations. The event reinforces the universal values enshrined in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, emphasizing their enduring relevance in the digital age.

"Technology must never advance at the expense of humanity," said Carlos Moreira, Secretary General of the OISTE Foundation and Founder & CEO of WISeKey. "Through the HUMAN-AI-T initiative, we are committed to ensuring that Artificial Intelligence and Quantum technologies remain aligned with human dignity, fundamental rights, and ethical responsibility. The World Human Rights Concert is a powerful reminder that culture, innovation, and human values must progress together to build a secure, inclusive, and peaceful future for all."

OISTE, WISeKey, and its subsidiary SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) ("SEALSQ"), a company that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI, and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products, are proud to contribute to this vision, recognizing that protecting digital rights and human dignity in an era of exponential technological change is essential to safeguarding freedom, equality, trust, and social cohesion across our increasingly interconnected world.

Together with ONUART and its partners, WISeKey and the OISTE Foundation continue to advance a secure, inclusive, and human-centric digital future, where innovation serves humanity and technology remains a force for peace, justice, and sustainable development.

About the OISTE Foundation

Founded in Switzerland in 1998, the OISTE Foundation was established to promote trust, security, and human protection in the digital world. From its origins in advancing international standards for secure electronic transactions and digital certification, OISTE has evolved into a leading human-centric organization addressing the societal and ethical implications of Artificial Intelligence, Quantum technologies, and advanced deep technologies.

As emerging technologies increasingly influence governance, economies, and human behavior, OISTE's mission is to ensure that technological progress does not compromise human dignity, fundamental rights, or democratic values. The Foundation actively promotes the development of human protection agents, ethical frameworks, and trusted infrastructures designed to prevent misuse, abuse, or unintended harm arising from AI, Quantum computing, cybersecurity systems, and other deep-tech innovations.

OISTE advocates for responsible innovation, emphasizing interoperability, transparency, accountability, and resilience across digital ecosystems. Through its initiatives--including contributions to international policy dialogue, standards development, and UN-led programs--OISTE works to ensure that advanced technologies remain aligned with Human Rights, cultural diversity, and ethical principles, and that they serve as instruments of empowerment rather than control.

The OISTE Foundation is a not-for-profit organization based in Geneva, Switzerland, governed by Articles 80 et seq. of the Swiss Civil Code. It holds special consultative status with the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) and is a member of the Not-for-Profit Constituency (NPOC) of ICANN. Through its global partnerships, OISTE continues to play a critical role in shaping a secure, inclusive, and human-centric digital future.

About WISeKey

WISeKey International Holding Ltd ("WISeKey", SIX: WIHN; Nasdaq: WKEY) is a global leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and IoT solutions platform. It operates as a Swiss-based holding company through several operational subsidiaries, each dedicated to specific aspects of its technology portfolio. The subsidiaries include (i) SEALSQ Corp (Nasdaq: LAES), which focuses on semiconductors, PKI, and post-quantum technology products, (ii) WISeKey SA which specializes in RoT and PKI solutions for secure authentication and identification in IoT, Blockchain, and AI, (iii) WISeSat AG which focuses on space technology for secure satellite communication, specifically for IoT applications, (iv) WISe.ART Corp which focuses on trusted blockchain NFTs and operates the WISe.ART marketplace for secure NFT transactions, and (v) SEALCOIN AG which focuses on decentralized physical internet with DePIN technology and house the development of the SEALCOIN platform.

Each subsidiary contributes to WISeKey's mission of securing the internet while focusing on their respective areas of research and expertise. Their technologies seamlessly integrate into the comprehensive WISeKey platform. WISeKey secures digital identity ecosystems for individuals and objects using Blockchain, AI, and IoT technologies. With over 1.6 billion microchips deployed across various IoT sectors, WISeKey plays a vital role in securing the Internet of Everything. The company's semiconductors generate valuable Big Data that, when analyzed with AI, enable predictive equipment failure prevention. Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey cryptographic Root of Trust, WISeKey provides secure authentication and identification for IoT, Blockchain, and AI applications. The WISeKey Root of Trust ensures the integrity of online transactions between objects and people. For more information on WISeKey's strategic direction and its subsidiary companies, please visit www.wisekey.com.

