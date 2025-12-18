Aspire Biopharma Holdings, Inc.: Aspire Biopharma Welcomes Elite Ultra-Runner Ashley Paulson as Global Brand Ambassador for BUZZ BOMB Caffeine

A highly decorated endurance athlete, Ashley embodies the grit, energy, and rapid performance that BUZZ BOMB was designed to support

BUZZ BOMB will power Ashley's elite training, recovery, and lifestyle needs with its best-in-class product

In partnering with Aspire's BUZZ BOMB brand, Ashley joins a decorated athlete and fitness trainer roster fueled by the brand's industry-leading commitment to innovation

ESTERO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / December 18, 2025 / Aspire Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq:ASBP) ("Aspire" or the "Company"), a leader in innovative supplement delivery systems, is proud to announce that professional ultra-marathoner and Ironman champion Ashley Paulson has joined Aspire as the official Brand Ambassador for BUZZ BOMB, the Company's premier sublingual caffeine product.

Ashley Paulson: Endurance Athlete and BUZZ BOMB Ambassador

Ashley Paulson is a world-class endurance athlete, coach, and inspirational fitness figure whose journey embodies resilience, consistency, and joy in movement. Since beginning marathons as a teenager, she has completed 130+ official marathons, 25+ Ironman-distance triathlons, multiple ultra triathlons, and numerous ultra marathons, including two 281.2-mile events and 6+ 100-mile races. Notably, Ashley has earned the title of 2022 Women's Champion and 2023 Overall Champion at the iconic Badwater 135 (one of the most grueling endurance races in the world) and holds the female course record for the event.

"Ashley is the personification of high energy and relentless drive," said Kraig Higginson, Interim CEO of Aspire Biopharma. "We didn't just want a face for the brand; we wanted someone who truly relies on our technology to perform at the highest level possible. Ashley is that person."

Higginson added, "Our Ambassadors play an important role in our brand ecosystem. They not only inspire and influence athletes, but they have also demonstrated their ability to create genuine connections with their followers around the world, directly informing and elevating our performance product through their unique insights and expertise."

Beyond her extraordinary athletic accomplishments, Ashley is a dedicated mother of four and has maintained an active role in fitness instruction and community engagement for over 20 years. She has been a group fitness instructor, a charismatic on-camera talent for major platforms such as NordicTrack/iFIT, and a mentor who inspires others to overcome personal challenges. Her philosophy, often described as "funsistency," blends joy with relentless consistency, encouraging individuals of all levels to pursue their goals with passion and perseverance.

A New Era of Instant Energy

Traditional caffeine sources, like coffee or energy drinks, can take as long as 45 minutes to process through the digestive system. BUZZ BOMB utilizes a sublingual delivery method, allowing the caffeine to be absorbed directly through the tissues in the mouth for a near-instant effect without the "jitters" or digestive upset often associated with liquid supplements.

"In the middle of a 100-mile race, I don't have time to wait for a drink to kick in, and I certainly don't want a heavy stomach," said Ashley Paulson. "BUZZ BOMB is a game-changer for my training and racing. It's fast, portable, and gives me immediate mental clarity exactly when I'm hitting a wall. I'm excited to partner with a brand that embraces a comprehensive approach to wellness."

The Paulson BUZZ BOMB Partnership

The collaboration marks a significant step for Aspire Biopharma as it expands its reach into the high-performance athletics and fitness markets.

Authentic Performance: Ashley's lifestyle as a mother of four and an elite athlete requires a balance of sustained energy and quick recovery.

Scientific Innovation: BUZZ BOMB aligns with Ashley's preference for "clean" performance tools that prioritize efficiency.

Community Engagement: Paulson will lead upcoming digital campaigns, share exclusive training content, and represent BUZZ BOMB at major endurance events throughout 2026.

Ashley has over 174,000 followers on Instagram, 23,000 followers on TikTok, and over12,000 on Facebook. The posts, videos and stories Ashley shares on her social media platforms are considered to be in the upper tier of performance for influencer engagement. Her followers include active individuals who are interested in fitness and who appreciate Ashley's authentic, fun, and open communication style.

For more about Ashley Paulson, follow her on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook.

https://www.instagram.com/ashkickn/?hl=en,

https://www.tiktok.com/@ashkickn1

https://www.facebook.com/ashley.j.paulson/

About BUZZ BOMB

BUZZ BOMB is a proprietary sublingual caffeine supplement developed by Aspire Biopharma that features 50mg of caffeine and offered in four flavors (Tropical Fruit, Mixed Berry, Peach Mango, and Coffee Mocha). Designed for athletes, professionals, and anyone needing a rapid cognitive boost, BUZZ BOMB provides a precise dose of caffeine that bypasses the GI tract for faster onset and smoother energy.

About Aspire Biopharma Holdings, Inc.

Aspire Biopharma has developed a patent-pending sublingual delivery technology that can deliver supplements to the body rapidly and precisely. This technology offers the potential to improve effectiveness and reduce side effects by going directly to the bloodstream and avoiding the gastrointestinal tract. Aspire Biopharma's delivery technology can be applied to many different nutraceuticals and supplements.

For more information, please visit www.aspirebiolabs.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the "safe harbor" provisions created by those laws. Aspire's forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our or our management team's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding our future operations. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "intends," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements represent our views as of the date of this press release and involve a number of judgments, risks and uncertainties. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause our views to change. We undertake no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date. As a result of a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, our actual results or performance may be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Some factors that could cause actual results to differ include general market conditions, whether clinical trials demonstrate the efficacy and safety of our drug candidates to the satisfaction of regulatory authorities, or do not otherwise produce positive results which may cause us to incur additional costs or experience delays in completing, or ultimately be unable to complete the development and commercialization of our drug candidates; the clinical results for our drug candidates, which may not support further development or marketing approval; actions of regulatory agencies, which may affect the initiation, timing and progress of clinical trials and marketing approval; our ability to achieve commercial success for our drug candidates, if approved; our limited operating history and our ability to obtain additional funding for operations and to complete the development and commercialization of our drug candidates; that the Company will be able to meet the deadlines or conditions imposed by the Hearings Panel or regain compliance with all applicable requirements for continued listing, and other risks and uncertainties set forth in "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. In addition, statements that "we believe" and similar statements reflect our beliefs and opinions on the relevant subject. These statements are based upon information available to us as of the date of this press release, and while we believe such information forms a reasonable basis for such statements, such information may be limited or incomplete, and our statements should not be read to indicate that we have conducted an exhaustive inquiry into, or review of, all potentially available relevant information. These statements are inherently uncertain, and you are cautioned not to rely unduly upon these statements. All information in this press release is as of the date of this press release. The information contained in any website referenced herein is not, and shall not be deemed to be, part of or incorporated into this press release.

Aspire Biopharma Holdings, Inc.

Contact

PCG Advisory

Kevin McGrath

+1-646-418-7002

kevin@pcgadvisory.com

SOURCE: Aspire Biopharma Holdings, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/aspire-biopharma-welcomes-elite-ultra-runner-ashley-paulson-as-global-1118935