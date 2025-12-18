GrocerIQ Holdings, Inc.: GrocerIQ Holdings Sees Strong Early Demand as 50+ Restaurants Join AI-Driven Supply Platform Waitlist Within 24 Hours of Launch

MIAMI BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / December 18, 2025 / GrocerIQ Holdings, Inc. (OTC:GRIQ) today announced strong early market interest in its autonomous restaurant supply platform, with more than 50 restaurants joining the Company's Early-Access Program waitlist within 24 hours of launch.

The rapid response highlights growing demand among restaurant operators for technology-driven alternatives to legacy food distribution, manual inventory planning, and reactive purchasing models that continue to pressure margins across the industry.

Clear Demand in a Large, Underserved Market

The U.S. restaurant market represents hundreds of billions of dollars in annual food purchasing, yet supply decisions are still largely driven by static forecasts and fragmented ordering systems. GrocerIQ's platform is designed to introduce AI-driven predictability by automating forecasting, replenishment, and fulfillment using real-world demand signals.

Based on industry benchmarks, restaurants of the type joining GrocerIQ's Early-Access Program typically manage thousands of dollars per week in ingredient purchases per location. At current participation levels, early program interest represents millions of dollars in annualized food purchasing activity, including produce-intensive and high-velocity menus that require frequent replenishment.

James Ponce, President of GrocerIQ, stated, "The speed at which restaurants joined the Early-Access Program underscores the demand for smarter, more automated supply solutions. Even at this early stage, the platform is already being shaped by real-world operating volume."

Technology Foundation and IP Position

GrocerIQ's autonomous supply platform is built on the Company's Physical AI architecture, designed to operate directly within real-world environments. Earlier this month, the Company announced the filing and expansion of multiple patent-pending technologies covering AI-driven inventory decisioning, real-time demand intelligence, and autonomous fulfillment workflows.

GrocerIQ plans to continue expanding the Early-Access Program while preparing for pilot deployments and additional platform milestones in 2026. The Company expects to provide further updates as participation grows and development progresses.

About GrocerIQ Holdings, Inc. (OTC:GRIQ)

GrocerIQ Holdings is a Physical AI company developing next-generation automation for micro-grocery and small-format retail environments. Through an integrated system of sensor networks, Vision AI, edge computing, and real-time operational intelligence, GrocerIQ enables retailers to improve accuracy, reduce labor strain, and operate smarter, faster stores. The company's mission is to build the backbone of automated retail and enable a more efficient, data-driven grocery ecosystem.

