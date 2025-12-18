Sannabis S.A.S.: Sannabis, Inc. Announces Development of Hemp-Based Roofing Tile and Readiness for Commercial Manufacturing in South America

Company monitoring anticipated President Trump marijuana rescheduling actions, which may support future export of Sannabis' established medicinal and therapeutic product lines from Colombia to the United States

CALI, COLOMBIA / ACCESS Newswire / December 18, 2025 / Sannabis, Inc., f/k/a Ultimate Sports, Inc. (OTC:USPS), a U.S. Company (the "Company") planning to acquire Sannabis S.A.S ("Sannabis") in Colombia, is pleased to announce the successful development of a hemp-based roofing tile designed specifically for local South American markets, marking a significant step forward in scalable, carbon-smart construction materials.

Addressing a Large and Growing Roofing Market

The global roofing materials market continues to experience steady growth, driven by population expansion, urbanization, climate resilience requirements, and increased renovation activity. In Latin America, roofing demand is further supported by rapid housing development and the need for materials suited to heat, humidity, and extreme weather conditions.

Sannabis' hemp roof tile is engineered to compete directly with traditional roofing products-such as clay, concrete, and fiber cement - on price, durability, and performance, while adding environmental and sustainability value that conventional materials cannot offer.

Benefits of Hemp-Based Roofing Tiles

Hemp-based construction materials offer a compelling combination of structural and environmental advantages, including:

Lower embodied carbon and potential carbon-negative characteristics

Thermal insulation , reducing interior heat gain and energy costs

Moisture and mold resistance , critical in tropical and subtropical climates

Fire resistance and long-term durability

Lightweight properties, reducing transportation and installation costs

Sannabis intends to pursue environmental and sustainability certifications for its hemp roofing tiles, enabling developers, homeowners, and governments to meet green building standards without paying a premium.

Competitive Pricing Through Colombian Advantage

Unlike hemp construction materials in the United States - which often face high production costs and limited growing seasons - Colombia offers a unique structural advantage. Located near the Equator, Colombia supports up to four hemp grow cycles per year, enabling consistent, large-scale biomass production at significantly lower cost.

This agricultural advantage allows Colombia to become a global incubator and manufacturing hub for hemp-based building materials, capable of producing at price parity with traditional construction products.

By comparison, in the United States, an 8x8x16 hempcrete block can sell for approximately US$15, while a standard concrete block sells for roughly US$2.50. This cost disparity has historically limited adoption and slowed proof of concept for hemp construction materials in developed markets. Sannabis believes Colombia is currently the only country capable of closing this cost gap, unlocking true commercial scalability.

From R&D to Manufacturing Readiness

The hemp roof tile has been under research and development for several years, with a focus on material performance, climate suitability, and manufacturability. With development complete, Sannabis is now ready to begin manufacturing, subject to securing project financing.

In parallel, the Company is engaging patent counsel to evaluate and pursue intellectual property protection for the roofing tile design and formulation.

Strategic Vision

"Sustainable construction materials must compete on price, not just ideals," said Juan P. Guzman, CEO of Sannabis, Inc. "Colombia's agricultural capacity allows us to produce hemp-based building materials at costs that finally make sense for mass adoption. Our hemp roof tile is designed to outperform traditional materials environmentally, without asking consumers to pay more."

Sannabis believes this initiative positions Colombia as a regional and global leader in hemp construction materials, benefiting local farmers, manufacturers, and workers while delivering climate-resilient infrastructure solutions to fast-growing markets.

Regulatory & Export Readiness

In parallel with its hemp construction materials initiatives, Sannabis continues to evaluate potential export opportunities for its established medicinal and therapeutic product lines, registered with Colombia's FDA (INVIMA), subject to applicable regulatory approvals and changes in U.S. federal law. The Company is closely monitoring developments related to a potential Executive Order by President Trump addressing the federal scheduling of marijuana, which, if enacted, could facilitate expanded cross-border trade in regulated cannabis-derived products. Further announcements to be made when the Executive Order is signed.

About Sannabis, Inc. (OTC: USPS)

Sannabis, Inc. (OTC: USPS), formerly Ultimate Sports, Inc., is a U.S.-based company focused on the legal cannabis and hemp industry in Colombia. The company is finalizing the acquisition of Sannabis S.A.S. in Colombia, a fully licensed, vertically integrated cannabis producer and innovator with a strong commitment to social and environmental responsibility. Sannabis, Inc. has amended their articles of incorporation with the Indiana Secretary of State and changed their name from Ultimate Sports, Inc. A name change action has been initiated with FINRA which is still open. Until approved, they will trade as Ultimate Sports, Inc. (OTC: USPS), they plan to keep the USPS stock symbol.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections about the business and industry of Sannabis, Inc. or Sannabis S.A.S., as well as management's beliefs and assumptions. Words such as "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "projects," "potential," "may," "will," "should," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Actual results and outcomes may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: the completion of the acquisition of Sannabis S.A.S.; the timing and impact of regulatory approvals in Colombia and other jurisdictions; the commercial success of Sannabis products and SannaCoin; the ability to secure financing; and general economic and market conditions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Except as required by law, Sannabis, Inc. or Sannabis S.A.S. undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events, or otherwise.

