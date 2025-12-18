Anzeige
WKN: 863533 | ISIN: US3647601083 | Ticker-Symbol: GAP
Tradegate
17.12.25 | 17:37
23,605 Euro
+1,86 % +0,430
Branche
Bekleidung/Textil
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
GAP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GAP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
23,65023,72015:58
23,64023,71515:58
PR Newswire
18.12.2025 15:00 Uhr
104 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + NYSE Gets Festive with Gap in Holiday Campaign

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on December 18th

  • Equities are mixed Thursday morning as investors digest fresh economic reports. November CPI marked the first inflation reading since the U.S. government shutdown, with economists expecting a 3.1% year-over-year increase. Weekly jobless claims also dropped, following news that unemployment rose to 4.6% in November.
  • Inspired by Gap's "Better in Denim" campaign, the NYSE launched "Some Business Is Just Better in Gap," spotlighting its broadcast team during the 102nd Annual Tree Lighting. Watch the campaign on the NYSE TV app.
  • Weekly jobless claims were released Thursday, offering a fresh look at employment trends just days after the BLS reported unemployment rising to 4.6% in November in its latest non-farm payrolls report.

Opening Bell
Picard Medical (NYSE American: PMI) celebrates its IPO

Closing Bell
The Bowery Mission celebrates 153 years of work in NYC and will provide over 70,000 meals this Holiday Season

NYSE Logo

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2848851/NYSE_Market_Update_Dec_18.mp4

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581322/New_York_Stock_Exchange_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nyse-content-advisory-pre-market-update--nyse-gets-festive-with-gap-in-holiday-campaign-302645928.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
