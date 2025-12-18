Five Credit Unions Select Prisma Campaigns to Advance Personalized Member Communication

Increasing demand for relevant digital engagement is driving tech investments across the credit union sector

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / December 18, 2025 / As expectations for personalized digital communication continue to rise, institutions throughout the credit union industry are adopting technologies to deliver information in a more timely and relevant manner. Five of those trend-setters have chosen Prisma Campaigns marketing automation platform to support their digital engagement strategies.

The credit unions joining Prisma Campaigns include First Commonwealth Federal Credit Union ($1.4+ billion in assets), Gold Coast Federal Credit Union ($250+ million in assets), LBS Financial Credit Union ($2.0+ billion in assets), Palmetto Citizens Federal Credit Union ($1.3+ billion in assets), and St. Paul Federal Credit Union ($250+ million in assets).

Although these institutions vary in size and support members in different regions, they share a focus on improving member communication during key financial moments. This includes providing information that reflects member needs, habits, and financial goals.

"We are pleased to work with these credit unions as they continue strengthening their digital communication strategies," said Guillermo Winkler, CEO of Prisma Campaigns. "Many institutions are evaluating new ways to deliver information that is clear, relevant, and consistent across channels. Our goal is to support marketing teams with tools that help them achieve that in an efficient and scalable way."

Utilizing Prisma Campaigns, these five credit unions will be able to coordinate personalized communication journeys across email, SMS, online banking, mobile apps, and direct mail. The platform will help them launch targeted communications more quickly, reduce manual processes, and align messaging with specific member financial needs.

This announcement is part of a broader movement across the credit union sector. Institutions are prioritizing technology that enhances digital engagement while maintaining the member-focused approach that distinguishes credit unions.

About Prisma Campaigns

Prisma Campaigns is a marketing automation platform designed specifically for financial institutions that want to deliver personalized communications at scale. The platform connects data across multiple channels, enabling marketing teams to build timely and relevant communication journeys that strengthen member relationships and support long-term institutional growth. Prisma Campaigns works with organizations committed to improving their digital experience and delivering communications that reflect member needs.

To learn more about Prisma Campaigns, visit prismacampaigns.com.

CONTACT:

Florencia Dominguez

Head of Growth

fdominguez@prismacampaigns.com

786 808-1828

SOURCE: Prisma Campaigns

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/five-credit-unions-select-prisma-campaigns-to-advance-personalized-m-1118562