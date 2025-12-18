Open Navigation and 3Laws Demonstrate Capabilities of Nav2 and 3Laws Supervisor Integration

Nav2-3Laws Supervisor integration gives ROS developers a seamless way to add dynamic safety, reduce complexity, and speed time to deployment

SAN FRANCISCO, CA AND PASADENA, CA / ACCESS Newswire / December 18, 2025 / Open Navigation LLC, the organization behind the open-source Nav2 framework, and 3Laws, the leading provider of dynamic safety guardrails for autonomous and human-operated systems, are highlighting how deeper integration between Nav2 and 3Laws Supervisor gives ROS developers a drop-in safety capability that accelerates development and improves real-world performance.

"By pairing Nav2 with 3Laws' dynamic safety layer in real-world deployments, robotics teams can essentially eliminate unnecessary stoppages that hinder productivity," said Steve Macenski, CEO of Open Navigation. "I'm excited to watch how our ongoing collaboration will empower and accelerate the broader adoption of safe, scalable commercial robotics."

Demonstrations can be found here and highlight the power of Nav2 paired with the 3Laws Supervisor:

Nav2 Turtlebot4 Simulation: Using the Nav2 Turtlebot4 simulation and Route Server, a pallet was placed directly in the robot's lane to block its route. With Supervisor enabled, the robot navigated around the obstruction without stopping, failing navigation, or triggering system-level recovery behaviors in the behavior tree. It continued tracking the assigned path using a low-parameter, easy-to-configure controller and smoothly deviated only as needed to avoid the obstacle.

Hardware Testing: In physical tests simulating warehouse aisles, two robots navigated bidirectional routes while the Supervisor handled all collision avoidance-deconflicting robot-robot interactions, providing natural clearance around shelving, and removing the need for controller-based obstacle avoidance or behavior-tree transitions. Additional human-interaction tests showed the Supervisor managing unpredictable obstacles on the fly, maintaining progress, and reducing unnecessary stops.

Narrow Doorways Challenge: Narrow passages are notoriously tricky for autonomous robots. Supervisor continuously adjusts trajectories in real time, naturally centering the robot through tight doorways without stopping or replanning. This allows robots with minimal clearance to traverse doorways smoothly, reducing hesitation, controller complexity, and collision risk.

"The next era of robotics requires tools that help teams build safely and scale quickly," said Andrew Singletary, CEO of 3Laws. "Integrating Supervisor directly into the Nav2 autonomy stack makes it easier than ever for developers to build robots that move intelligently and safely in dynamic, real-world environments. We look forward to continuing our work with the ROS community to enable scalable, production-ready robotics."

Supervisor is available in a free community tier (Supervisor ROS CE) and two paid commercial tiers, each with additional features and support.

About Open Navigation, LLC

Open Navigation accelerates robotics commercialization and applied research by democratizing professional-quality mobile robotics technologies and resources. It fosters open, community-driven collaboration across industry and academia, while offering professional services to businesses leveraging ROS 2 and Nav2 in their products and services. Today, its Nav2 framework is recognized as the go-to solution for mobile robot navigation in any environment.

About 3Laws

3Laws provides a universal safety layer for autonomous and human-operated systems using Control Barrier Functions (CBFs) - a proven method for keeping systems within safe operating limits without compromising performance. A Caltech spin-off and exclusive licensee of foundational CBF technology, 3Laws was founded by leading robotics researchers to bring this breakthrough from the lab to real-world deployment across aerospace, automotive, and beyond. Headquartered in Pasadena, California, 3Laws is building the safety infrastructure to accelerate robotics development and enable smarter, more reliable operation.

