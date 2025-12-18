The Most Magical Time of the Year at Banff Sunshine Village

Festive, family-friendly fun to celebrate the season in the Canadian Rockies

BANFF, ALBERTA / ACCESS Newswire / December 18, 2025 / Banff Sunshine Village continues to bring the holiday magic to the Canadian Rockies this season with a lineup of family-friendly festive activities paired with exceptional winter conditions. Following this season's earliest opening in Sunshine history on November 2, 2025 and an extra dumping of snow, all 12 lifts are now open for riding - including Goat's Eye Express, Great Divide and the new Super Angel Luxury Express, a six-passenger lift complete with heated seats and a protective bubble.

On Christmas Day, Sunshine welcomes Santa Skis for Charity back for another year. Visitors are encouraged to dress like Santa, Mrs. Claus, elves, reindeer, The Grinch, or any other holiday characters to receive 50 per cent off the normal ticket rate. All proceeds will be donated to the Alberta Children's Hospital.

To embrace the holiday spirit, Sunshine has transformed its Goat's Eye Club into an Elftopia - a holiday themed outdoor space where guests can relax, sip a festive beverage, warm up by the fire and enjoy live music. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be spreading holiday cheer around the resort and lounging at Elftopia this weekend (Dec. 20 and 21) from noon to 1 p.m. each day. Seasonal cocktails will also be available throughout the resort.

Families skiing with little ones can take a flight down the bumpy North Pole Air where the popular children's run, Rollercoaster, has been transformed into a turbulent shortcut to Elftopia. On the run, be on the look out for friendly - and possibly naughty - elves hiding in the trees.

"As a Canadian family-owned and operated resort, we believe the most magical moments are spent making memories with friends and family," said Kendra Scurfield, VP of Communications at Banff Sunshine Village. "We hope that by bringing the spirit of the holidays to life, skiers and snowboarders will make holiday memories they'll cherish for years to come - and maybe even create a yearly tradition."

Sunshine has experienced a cumulative snow fall year-to-date of 321 cm (10'6") and a settled base of 185 cm (6'1"), contributing to the incredible conditions at the resort this holiday season.

###

About Banff Sunshine Village:

Perched at 7,000 feet (2,133 meters) above sea level, Banff Sunshine Village is nestled in the heart of the Canadian Rockies in Banff National Park. Renowned for its all-natural snow, this world-class resort attracts skiers and snowboarders from around the globe during its impressive seven-month winter season, running from mid-November to late May. Come late June, the landscape transforms as summer arrives at Banff Sunshine Meadows, where Alberta's native wildflowers blanket hundreds of pristine, protected alpine acres in a vibrant display of color. From carving turns on Canada's Best Snow in the winter to hiking through breathtaking mountain meadows in the summer, Banff Sunshine offers an unparalleled year-round escape for nature lovers and outdoor enthusiasts alike.

For press inquiries, please contact:

Kendra Scurfield

Banff Sunshine Village

kscurfield@skibanff.com

SOURCE: Banff Sunshine Village

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/the-most-magical-time-of-the-year-at-banff-sunshine-village-1118893