PHOENIXDARTS Crowns Champions at September Tournament Weekend in Las Vegas

Over 500 Players Compete for $200,000 in Prize Money at POL Season 2 Finals and Phoenix Cup Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA / ACCESS Newswire / December 18, 2025 / PHOENIXDARTS , the world's leading electronic darts company, successfully concluded its premier fall tournament weekend at Tuscany Suites & Casino, September 25-28, 2025. The back-to-back championship events brought together more than 500 players competing across multiple divisions for a combined prize pool of $200,000.

The tournament weekend featured two major competitions: the 2025 PHOENIXDARTS Official League (POL) Season 2 Finals on Thursday and Friday, followed by the 2025 Phoenix Cup Las Vegas from Friday through Sunday. Together, the events drew 528 unique players for POL Finals and 507 for Phoenix Cup, with a total of over 2,000 combined event entries across singles, doubles, trios, and team competitions.

"The Phoenix Cup held each year brings together hundreds of electronic soft tip players from around the world to play in Las Vegas at the Tuscany Suites and Casino. Seeing this live as well as on the live streaming shows just how expansive the soft tip dart community continues to be as well as grow all over the world and especially in the US and Canadian markets." - Phoenixdarts USA CEO, Edwin McCammack

The POL Season 2 Finals distributed $100,000 in prize money to players who qualified through 15 weeks of local and online competition. Top payouts included $2,100 per player for first place in Bronze Doubles, $1,700 for Silver Doubles champions, and $1,590 for Gold Doubles winners. Diamond Singles champion took home $1,200, while the Ladies Singles winner earned $1,150.

The Phoenix Cup Las Vegas complemented the POL Finals with an additional $100,000 prize pool distributed across open-registration events. Players competed in singles, doubles (both 01 and Cricket formats), trios, and team competitions spanning five divisions from Open to Bronze. First-place finishers in the 701 Trios event earned $2,000 per player, while 1st-place finishers in the singles and doubles divisions received top prizes of over $1,000 each.

International competition elevated the weekend's excitement as Team Spain sent nine representatives to challenge American players. In the highly anticipated Team USA versus Team Spain match, the home team secured victory in front of an enthusiastic crowd.

A highlight of the weekend was the Junior Players Workshop, where young competitors partnered with top professional players, including Leonard Gates, Christopher Lim, John Kuczynski, and Ram Guevara Jr. from the United States, alongside Spain's Ricardo Perez Ibarra. The initiative reflects PHOENIXDARTS' commitment to developing the next generation of competitive players.

The popular Team Fire versus Team Ice competition returned in collaboration with Monstah Clothing, allowing players who pre-purchased exclusive Fire or Ice jerseys to compete in team-based events. Sunday evening concluded with an After Party at the Tuscany pool, featuring a barbecue buffet, DJ, and full-service bar for ticket holders.

Looking Ahead to 2026

PHOENIXDARTS is now accepting team registrations for the 2026 POL Season 1, which will run through early spring. The season will culminate in the POL Season 1 Finals at Tuscany Suites & Casino, May 15-17, 2026. Players participating in league competition can also qualify for the Phoenix Cup 2026 by meeting participation requirements.

For registration information, players should contact their local PHOENIXDARTS operator or email tournaments@phoenix-dart.com with inquiries.

About PHOENIXDARTS: Founded in 2005, PHOENIXDARTS is the world's #1 electronic darts brand, operating smart dart systems and building global communities in over 30 countries. Through innovative technology and competitive leagues, PHOENIXDARTS connects players worldwide and continues to lead the growth of darts culture globally.

