Translators are Increasingly Leveraging Innovative AI Tools to Improve Speed and Quality of IP Document Translations

Questel, a world leader in intellectual property including AI-assisted patent translation and filing, announced that it has created multiple Connectors to integrate its patent translation services with its Equinox IP Management Software and other third-party IP systems. The Connectors allow Patent professionals to initiate new cases and communicate with patent translation professionals about case progress. Also, Questel is expanding its application of AI solutions to raise global patent translation to new levels of quality and consistency, while responsibly upholding obligations for confidentiality and security.

IP Translation Services Connected to Equinox

Questel's substantial patent and IP translation services have now been integrated into Questel's Equinox IP management software (and third-party platforms via API) via seamless Connectors, thereby expanding the end-to-end IP ecosystem. Due to this integration, IP professionals will experience unmatched ease of use, efficiency, and security throughout their patent translation project. Clients can obtain estimates and instruct translators in seconds using the Questel Services Portal, and can also download case instructions and upload deliverables.

AI-Driven Innovations in Patent Translation

Always a pioneer in applying AI technology to improve translation outcomes, Questel has sharpened its focus on equipping its skilled translators with state-of-the-art AI tools to produce unparalleled quality. While the expertise of human translators is still at the heart of Questel's patent translation resources, AI innovations allow their multilingual, highly educated professionals to be effective, accurate and confidential. Questel is one of few language service providers (LSP) using AI to check and fix machine translations successfully, and to safely automate specific segments of translation work while maintaining human quality.

Highlights of AI-enabled Translation by Questel's IP and Patent Translation Services:

Machine Translation Quality Evaluation (MTQE)

Translating IP and patent-related documentation ranges from being incredibly complex or rather straightforward. MTQE tools quickly identify potential problems or complexities to flag them for greater scrutiny from human translators. Effectively, MTQE AI focuses human translators' efforts where their nuanced expertise and judgement are most needed.

Hallucination Detection

AI has become infamous for generating hallucinations, so Questel uses specialized AI to examine what the large language model or neural tool is producing to detect obvious hallucinations. In some cases, the hallucination can be fixed, while in other cases, the translation may need to be completely redone.

Compliance Checking

Compliance with government regulations and patent filing agents' requirements is essential to success for any patent translation project. Questel strategically uses patent-specific AI to enhance efficiency and ensure data security compliance. This includes safeguarding consistency of terms used throughout the document and adherence to the filing agent's unique preferences and formatting requirements.

Scoring and Metrics

The MQM (Multidimensional Quality Metric) is a benchmark Questel employs so that revisers can internally score translators and gauge their performance. MQM measures in an automated way to see what translators delivered and how well the AI assisted them.

Risk Adjusted Service Levels

IP professionals clearly want choice when it comes to service levels in patent translation. Not all clients require a premium level for every translation need. Some patents are worth larger monetary investments, whereas others can be achieved more economically. More routine documents, such as prior art and office actions, may not need high-touch human translation so AI's role can be more substantial for those. Questel offers a wide range of service levels to meet clients' requirements and budgetary allowances. These range from Premium-Filing Ready to AI Auto Translations with many gradations in between.

"Questel's Translation Services are known for superior human expertise, ease of use, quality and speed," remarked Jeremy Coombs, Vice President of Translation Filing Services at Questel. "Our new Connector-driven integration between our Patent Translation Services and Equinox adds tremendous convenience and visibility to the translation process. Also, our translators are leveraging AI in innovative ways to augment their work, leading to more expedient and comprehensive results for our clients."

