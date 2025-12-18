Third-Party Administrator and Employee benefits leader leverages agentic integration to support rapid membership growth, provide cost predictability, and enable AI adoption at scale

SnapLogic, the Agentic Integration Company, today announced that Detego Health, a third-party administrator, is leveraging its Agentic Integration Platform to embed AI across all business units to improve scalability, efficiency, and customer experience.

"Detego Health is relentlessly committed to taking the frustration out of navigating the healthcare system and delivering the highest quality of service to our members," said Stan Chernov, Vice President of Information Services at Detego Health. "SnapLogic's enterprise platform is able to scale in lockstep with our rapid growth, reducing onboarding processes that had previously taken months to just hours. Most importantly, its scalability and security posture give us the confidence to support the growth of membership within the next 12 months, an expanded AI workforce, and high-volume data processing requirements without compromising performance or compliance."

Detego Health is a rapidly growing third-party administrator providing health benefit services to small businesses and sole proprietors. To keep pace with its rapid growth, Detego Health made the decision to embed AI across every business unit and pursue best-in-class integration practices to improve scalability, efficiency, and member experience. The company turned to SnapLogic for a platform that could scale to support membership growth, enable AI adoption at pace, and provide cost predictability in an environment where its competitor was destabilizing pricing.

SnapLogic's Agentic Integration Platform unifies data, applications, and services through a hybrid architecture to modernize enterprise infrastructure fast, secure, and built to scale. With deployment flexibility and predictable pricing, Detego Health was able to migrate critical data from legacy tools and support AI-driven use cases such as onboarding automation and provider call handling. With cost predictability from SnapLogic, Detego Health can effectively plan for long-term growth without unexpected budget shocks. The platform also enables real-time data flows, allowing the company to support advanced use cases, including voice agents that manage up to 70 percent of provider calls related to payment status.

"Companies in today's business landscape are racing to modernize legacy systems to keep pace with rapidly evolving AI technology and streamline business processes," said Jeremiah Stone, CTO of SnapLogic. "SnapLogic is working tirelessly with leaders in our community to make legacy workload modernization more accessible and efficient than ever before. It's a privilege to work with innovators like Detego Health who are leveraging the power of agentic integration to drive business growth and deliver exceptional experiences for their customers."

About SnapLogic

SnapLogic is the Agentic Integration Company, integrating AI, data, applications, and microservices into one powerful platform that transforms how enterprises connect, automate, and scale. Unlike legacy integration tools, SnapLogic is built for the AI era and trusted by global leaders, including AstraZeneca, Adobe, Verizon, and Sony. With its industry-leading platform, SnapLogic empowers every team across the enterprise to securely build faster, smarter, AI-connected workflows all through natural language and intuitive low-code design.

About Detego Health

Detego Health is a national Third Party Administrator (TPA) and level-funded plan sponsor offering self-funded and level-funded plan administration and reporting. Detego Health operates much like an independent accounting or law firm, providing "behind the scene" professional claims and benefit plan administration for our clients. Detego Health sets the standard for transparency, accessibility, and measurable impact-delivering smarter healthcare, reimagined for the way people work today.

