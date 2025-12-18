Fiere di Parma: TUTTO FRUIT & VEG TAKES CENTER STAGE AT TUTTOFOOD MILAN 2026

Relaunched TUTTO Fruit & Veg pavilion expands by 30% to meet rising demand from international exhibitors and cross-category professionals, making TUTTOFOOD a truly "one-stop-shop" experience for the entire agrifood community

MILAN, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TUTTOFOOD, Southern Europe's leading food business platform, will take place in Milan from 11 to 14 May 2026, further expanding its TUTTO Fruit & Veg area.

With 80% of exhibitors already confirmed- including a record-breaking 30% from abroad -and more than 70 countries represented, TUTTOFOOD 2026 is set to deliver strong international growth in its 2026 edition, with participation expected to rise by 15-20% compared to the last editions.

The event will feature 10 pavilions, with international and Italianexhibitors to be showcased side by side across 90,000 sqm of net exhibition space - 15% more than in 2025, making it easier for buyers to explore the full spectrum of the food offering.

Among the key innovations of TUTTOFOOD 2026, the revamped TUTTO Fruit & Veg section will host a wide selection of international exhibitors, including Trade Promotion Organizations from Chile, Mexico, and Egypt, as well as leading companies, with early confirmations such as Del Monte, Zerbinati, and La Linea Verde.

The Italian Fruit Village will also join the pavilion to represent the Geographical Indications segment, showcasing specialty products from various Italian regions.

Market data from Trade Data Monitor underline the global importance of the LATAM region for the fruit and veg sector with over 51 million tons exported in 2024 - an increase of 3.3% compared to 2023 - highlighting key players such as Mexico, the world's fourth-largest fruit exporter, and Ecuador, the 10th-largest exporter.

The TUTTO Fruit & Veg area will be relaunched with a 30% increase in exhibition space to meet the needs of international exhibitors and cross-category professional visitors, making TUTTOFOOD a truly "one-stop-shop" experience for the entire agrifood community. Fittingly, the area will be located in Pavilion 4, specifically dedicated to fresh and ultra-fresh products.

The TUTTO Fruit & Veg pavilion will showcase Fresh & Exotic produce like berries and emerging fruits; Processed Fruit & Vegetables; IV and V range fresh-cut and ready-to-eat innovations, providing inspiration for private labels; Dried Fruit, Organic, and Frozen Veg.

TUTTOFOOD's strong focus on the Fruit & Veg sector is reflected in the presence of an exclusive Business Lounge located within the area. This lounge is dedicated to the hundreds of buyers and purchasing managers specialized in fresh produce, who will be attending from over 30 countries, including Brazil, Chile, and Colombia.

TUTTO Fruit & Veg is designed as an end-to-end business experience, combining exhibition, networking, and professional content.

The section will host the Fruit & Veg Arena, a multifunctional event hall that will offer more than 20 hours of conferences, over 70 speakers, including chefs, buyers, entrepreneurs, Horeca professionals, and key opinion leaders. It will also feature seminars, innovation pitches, case studies, and live cooking demonstrations focused on the fruit & vegetable sector.

A dedicated observatory will provide insights into the evolution of consumption trends for processed and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables across the main European markets.

Antonio Cellie, CEO of Fiere di Parma, said: "Bringing the fruit and vegetable sector to TUTTOFOOD 2026 means uniting a production ecosystem undergoing remarkable evolution at the European level, both in terms of production models and consumer trends and sensitivity. This dimension is central to TUTTOFOOD, now increasingly the leading sourcing exhibition in Southern Europe. It enables us to offer cross-category connections and networking opportunities that make this event truly unique within the European agro-industry trade show landscape".

