18.12.2025
OSSIAM STOXX EUROPE 600 ESG EQUAL WEIGHT NR UCITS ETF 1C (EUR): Net Asset Value(s)

DJ OSSIAM STOXX EUROPE 600 ESG EQUAL WEIGHT NR UCITS ETF 1C (EUR): Net Asset Value(s) 

OSSIAM STOXX EUROPE 600 ESG EQUAL WEIGHT NR UCITS ETF 1C (EUR) (S6EW) 
OSSIAM STOXX EUROPE 600 ESG EQUAL WEIGHT NR UCITS ETF 1C (EUR): Net Asset Value(s) 
18-Dec-2025 / 14:35 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: OSSIAM STOXX EUROPE 600 ESG EQUAL WEIGHT NR UCITS ETF 1C (EUR) 
 
DEALING DATE: 17/12/2025 
 
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 140.7860 
 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1342538 
 
CODE: S6EW 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
View original content: EQS News 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     LU0599613147 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:     S6EW 
LEI Code:   549300ZED4J7D0F2CY88 
Sequence No.: 412054 
EQS News ID:  2248534 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2248534&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 18, 2025 08:35 ET (13:35 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
