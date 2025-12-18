Enhanced Automation, MSP Enablement, and Compliance-Driven Device Management for Secure IT Operations

Hexnode UEM (Unified Endpoint Management), the enterprise software division platform of Mitsogo, is continuing to enhance its capabilities to meet the distinct needs of DACH (Germany, Austria and Switzerland) organizations.

Hexnode's UEM platform provides a centralized console to manage and secure endpoints across multiple operating systems. This core functionality is supported by essential features such as Patch Management, Application Management, Remote Monitoring, and AI-driven Automation, helping businesses streamline IT operations while maintaining a strong security posture.

Beyond standard services, Hexnode delivers specialized solutions like Kiosk Management, BYOD Management, and Rugged Device Management, enabling enterprises to optimize productivity and implement security strategies tailored to complex, modern work environments.

These capabilities, coupled with recent advancements in automation, security, and compliance, ensure secure, uninterrupted access to systems and data across all operational environments.

Automation with Hexnode Genie Alert Profiles

Hexnode has significantly expanded its automation capabilities for proactive, large-scale device management:

Hexnode Genie the AI assistant, now allows administrators to quickly search all enrolled devices and generate instant status reports. The enhanced Genie also offers valuable insights into device health and provides troubleshooting remedies, helping IT teams save time and resolve issues more efficiently.

Hexnode UEM's Alert Profiles elevate notification management by enabling administrators to create tailored alerts for critical events and target them to specific technicians or device groups. This enhancement cuts down on notification noise and dramatically improves response times.

Enhanced Visibility and Security Response

Hexnode has introduced an Incidents tab within the UEM console, serving as a central hub for administrators to easily monitor and manage critical and non-critical security events.

This feature consolidates events from various sources (apps, users, endpoints, and integrations) into one single, centralized view, reducing the need to navigate between different tabs.

The Incidents tab is strategically designed to integrate with Hexnode's XDR (Extended Detection and Response), creating an effective bridge between comprehensive endpoint management and advanced security operations.

Data Protection and Compliance Enhancements

The company is significantly advancing its Zero Trust capabilities, offering an enhanced compliance framework across iOS, Android, Windows, and macOS platforms.

This new framework enables customized compliance checks, allowing administrators to define multi-condition rules and enforce policies based on factors like network status, device health metrics, and device ownership models.

Through integrations like Okta Device Trust and Microsoft Intune Conditional Access, organizations can ensure only trusted users and vetted devices access sensitive corporate data.

This granular policy controls helps organizations align with GDPR and Germany's high data protection standards.

Streamlined Solution for Managed Service Providers (MSP)

To better serve its partners, Hexnode introduced Hexnode UEM MSP a centralized multi-tenant management platform. The platform now offers clearer device visibility, simplified policy import/export, and a flexible subscription model-giving MSP partners more control over license distribution and customer management across client networks.

"Reliability, data protection, and operational continuity are critical for DACH enterprises," said Apu Pavithran, CEO Founder, Hexnode. "Hexnode's latest enhancements empower organizations to manage endpoints securely at scale while meeting strict compliance demands and supporting distributed workforces."

About Hexnode

Hexnode, the enterprise software division of Mitsogo, is a leading provider of endpoint solutions that streamlines management and security. Hexnode UEM provides powerful, autonomous, and AI-powered endpoint management, while Hexnode XDR features proactive threat detection and response. Empowering businesses in over 130 countries, Hexnode continues to build a seamless ecosystem of connected tools, one software at a time.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251218615713/en/

Contacts:

Elizabeth Hale

liz@hexnode.com

+1-415-510-2128