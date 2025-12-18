ZetrOZ Systems: The 'sam Recovery Sideline Challenge' for College and Professional Sports Teams Enters Home Stretch

Athletic trainers can document treatments with the sam wearable ultrasound device from ZetrOZ Systems to spotlight their focus on health and have a chance to win valuable supplies from sam inventor and manufacturer ZetrOZ Systems.

TRUMBULL, CONNECTICUT / ACCESS Newswire / December 18, 2025 / College and professional sports teams nationwide are pushing toward the finish of the sam Recovery Sideline Challenge, showing how they use the ZetrOZ Systemssam wearable ultrasound device to keep their athletes healthy.

Through December 29, teams' athletic trainers can log the hours that their athletes have used the sam sustained acoustic medicine device to treat injuries and recover faster. Teams should log their hours using the forms available at this link and also document the treatment hours with photographs. The team with the most total hours at the end of the eight-week competition will receive a free sam unit and an eight-week supply of sam treatment patches.

In addition to the Recovery Sideline Challenge, ZetrOZ Systems also has a special holiday offer: Any team or physician purchasing eight or more sam units will receive an eight-week recovery kit (a sam 2.0 unit and an eight-week supply of patches).

ZetrOZ Systems is sponsoring the contest to spotlight teams' efforts to focus on athletes' health and recovery, and reminds teams that there is still plenty of time remaining to compete, so they should keep focusing on recovery and documenting their training and treatments.

Dozens of college and professional teams, in sports including football, basketball, baseball, hockey, soccer and field hockey, utilize the sam device from ZetrOZ systems to improve athletes' recovery from practices and games and to speed recovery from injuries. A study in the journal Current Orthopaedic Practice found that nearly 90 percent of professional sports athletic trainers are confident that sustained acoustic medicine accelerates healing.

Sustained acoustic medicine works by applying continuous, long-duration ultrasound treatment directly to the site of an injury. The treatment penetrates deep into soft tissue, improving circulation, decreasing inflammation and accelerating the healing process.

More than 30 clinical studies have validated the effectiveness of sustained acoustic medicine in improving function and range of motion and shortening recovery time after strains, sprains, or surgery. The wearable ultrasound therapy is portable, safe, and ideal for athletes continuing active rehabilitation. The ZetrOZ Systems sam X1 and 2.0 devices are the only wearable ultrasound devices cleared by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration for daily home use.

Participants of the SAM Recovery Sideline Challenge can call 888-202-9831 or email info@samrecover.com for more details. To learn more about sustained acoustic medicine, visit www.samrecover.com or www.zetroz.com.

About ZetrOZ Systems

ZetrOZ Systems is leading the way in sports medicine healing innovations, developing wearable bioelectronic devices for sustained acoustic medicine (sam). Researched and funded by the federal government, ZetrOZ is built on proprietary medical technology, with 46+ patents, and is the exclusive manufacturer and developer of the sam product line, designed for the treatment of acute and chronic musculoskeletal conditions. Cost effective, non-invasive, drug-free modality used for treating soft tissue injuries and chronic pain.

