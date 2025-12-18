Panama City, Panama--(Newsfile Corp. - December 18, 2025) - HTX, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, has announced the listing of $U (United Stables) on December 18. HTX Earn, the platform's yielding offerings, simultaneously launches a flexible Earn product for $U, which offers subscribers a 20% APY. $U spot trading and the flexible Earn product are now available to users on HTX.





HTX Opens Trading for $U



$U is a fully backed, operational-grade stablecoin designed for institutional trading, DeFi liquidity, treasury operations, and cross-border settlement. It's the first stablecoin to aggregate liquidity, fully backed 1:1 by cash and audited stablecoins.

About HTX

Founded in 2013, HTX has evolved from a virtual asset exchange into a comprehensive ecosystem of blockchain businesses that span digital asset trading, financial derivatives, research, investments, incubation, and other businesses.

As a world-leading gateway to Web3, HTX harbors global capabilities that enable it to provide users with safe and reliable services. Adhering to the growth strategy of "Global Expansion, Thriving Ecosystem, Wealth Effect, Security & Compliance," HTX is dedicated to providing quality services and values to virtual asset enthusiasts worldwide.

