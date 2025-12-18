Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 18

TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST Plc

NET ASSET VALUE

It is announced that at the close of business on 17 December 2025 the unaudited net asset values (NAVs) per ordinary share of Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc managed by RWC Asset Management LLP are as follows.

Pence per share

Cum Income Ex-dividend Pence per share

Ex Income NAV with debt at par value 366.14 364.07 NAV with debt at fair value 370.37 368.30

For and on behalf of the Board

Frostrow Capital LLP

Secretary

18 December 2025

Legal Entity Identifier 213800O8EAP4SG5JD323