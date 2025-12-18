Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - December 18, 2025) - Grizzly Discoveries Inc. (TSXV: GZD) (FSE: G6H) (OTCQB: GZDIF) ("Grizzly" or the "Company") announces that, on December 17, 2025, it closed on the sale of 8,000,000 FT Units, at $0.03 per FT Unit, for gross proceeds of $240,000 as an initial tranche of a non-brokered private placement originally announced on November 25, 2025 (the "Offering").

The Offering consists of up to 8,333,333 Units and up to 25,000,000 of any combination of Units and FT Units. Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company ("Common Share") and one non-transferable Common Share purchase warrant entitling the warrant holder to purchase an additional Common Share for $0.05 and expiring on the earlier of a) 30 days following written notice by the Company to the warrant holder that the volume-weighted average trading price of the Common Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange is at or greater than CA$0.10 per Common Share for 10 consecutive trading days; and (b) 24 months from the date of issuance ("Warrant"). Each FT Unit consists of one Common Share and one half of one Warrant, each of which shall be issued as a "flow through share" for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada). The Offering is being offered to qualified subscribers in the Provinces of Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario and in other jurisdictions as the Company may in its discretion determine, in reliance upon exemptions from the registration and prospectus requirements of applicable securities legislation.

The Offering remains open, with up to 8,333,333 Units and up to 17,000,000 of any combination of Units and FT Units, pursuant to closing of this first tranche.

In connection with the sale of the 8,000,000 FT Units, the Company paid a cash finder's fee of $14,400 and issued 240,000 non-transferable finder's warrants, with equivalent terms to the Warrants ("Finder Warrants"), to GloRes Securities Inc., and 240,000 Finder Warrants to Marquest Asset Management Inc.

Following closing, the Company has 186,602,289 common shares issued and outstanding. The Common Shares and any Common Shares issued on exercise of the Warrants and Finder Warrants are subject to restrictions on trading until April 18, 2026. The Offering is subject to final acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

ABOUT GRIZZLY DISCOVERIES INC.

Grizzly is a diversified Canadian mineral exploration company with its primary listing on the TSX Venture Exchange focused on developing its approximately 72,700 ha (approximately 180,000 acres) of precious and base metals properties in southeastern British Columbia. Grizzly is run by highly experienced junior resource sector management team, who have a track record of advancing exploration projects from early exploration stage through to feasibility stage.

On behalf of the Board,

GRIZZLY DISCOVERIES INC.

Brian Testo, CEO, President

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Caution concerning forward-looking information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. This information and statements address future activities, events, plans, developments and projections. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, constitute forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Such forward-looking information and statements are frequently identified by words such as "may," "will," "should," "anticipate," "plan," "expect," "believe," "estimate," "intend" and similar terminology, and reflect assumptions, estimates, opinions and analysis made by management of Grizzly in light of its experience, current conditions, expectations of future developments and other factors which it believes to be reasonable and relevant. Forward-looking information and statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause Grizzly's actual results, performance and achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information and statements and accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed thereon.

Risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to vary include but are not limited to the availability of financing; fluctuations in commodity prices; changes to and compliance with applicable laws and regulations, including environmental laws and obtaining requisite permits; political, economic and other risks; as well as other risks and uncertainties which are more fully described in our annual and quarterly Management's Discussion and Analysis and in other filings made by us with Canadian securities regulatory authorities and available at www.sedarplus.ca. Grizzly disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information or statements except as may be required by law.

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN



To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/278471

Source: Grizzly Discoveries Inc.