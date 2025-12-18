USD 9 Trillion in Assets Commit to ADGM as Abu Dhabi Finance Week Redefines Global Capital Flows

ABU DHABI, UAE, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ADGM, the international financial centre of Abu Dhabi, is entering its second decade with strengthened momentum, as it announces the addition of 11 new major global financial institutions representing more than USD 9 trillion in assets under management. This remarkable increase, from USD 635 billion last year and USD 450 billion in 2023, marks one of the most significant expansions by any international financial centre globally this year and reinforces the ADGM's position as the region's fastest-growing and one of the world's most dynamic jurisdictions for asset management.

The announcements, made in the run-up to and during the fourth and largest edition of Abu Dhabi Finance Week (ADFW), highlight the city's growing influence as the "Capital of Capital" and position ADFW as a global platform underscoring Abu Dhabi's role as a global financial hub where capital flows are powered by leading institutions and a world-class regulatory ecosystem at ADGM.

With total assets under management represented at ADGM rising sharply, the centre is consolidating its position as the fastest-growing international financial centre in the region and one of the most dynamic globally. The momentum signals not incremental growth, but a step-change in Abu Dhabi's role within the global financial system.

During ADFW and in the run up to the event, Cantor Fitzgerald, BBVA, Arab Bank Switzerland Gulf Ltd, Plenary ME Infrastructure Partners Ltd., UBS Group, KKR, Julius Baer, HarbourVest, Madison Realty Capital, Partners Group, DWS and Monroe Capital along with Eurasian Development Bank, ERM, and DLA Piper, announced establishing presence in ADGM.

These commitments mark a strong start to ADGM's next decade of growth, positioning the centre among the world's top 5 international financial centres. Building on its strong foundations, ADGM will continue to set international benchmarks across priority growth areas, not only limited to asset management but also extending towards the full spectrum of financial services covering digital assets, sustainable and green finance, and advanced family office and private wealth services, underpinned by a progressive and proportionate regulatory framework aligned with the highest global standards.

H.E. Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of ADGM, said: "The commitments announced during ADFW underscore Abu Dhabi's rising influence at the centre of global capital flows and the long-term confidence international institutions place in the clarity and scale of our vision. Over the past decade, Abu Dhabi has established a resilient, trusted and progressive financial ecosystem, grounded in robust regulatory foundations. The addition of global firms managing more than USD 9 trillion in assets is not a milestone in isolation, but a clear signal of trust in Abu Dhabi's world-class IFC and its ability to support increasingly sophisticated financial activity. As ADGM enters its next decade, our focus is on deepening market capability, expanding financial architecture, and reinforcing Abu Dhabi's role as a globally connected hub where capital is allocated with purpose, and long-term value is created."

In a historic development within the global digital asset regulatory space, the fourth edition of ADFW marked the announcement of Binance becoming the first crypto exchange to secure a formal global licence from the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) of ADGM to operate under a comprehensive regulatory framework from Abu Dhabi. This global first is another major step in ADGM's efforts to be the most progressive and compliant digital-asset ecosystem in the world.

Richard Teng, Co-CEO of Binance, commented: "During ADFW, Binance became the first global crypto exchange to secure a comprehensive global licence under the ADGM framework, marking a world first for the digital asset industry. This milestone reflects our compliance-first philosophy and our continued focus on transparency, security, and user protection. Our partnership with ADGM and our presence at ADFW reinforce our strong belief in the long-term growth of the crypto ecosystem. We remain deeply committed to the region and will continue to work closely with regulators, including the FSRA, to support responsible innovation and foster sustainable industry growth."

Additionally, other entities within the fintech and digital asset sectors, including iCapital, announced the opening of its first office in the Middle East in Abu Dhabi, while firms such as Hashed Global Management Ltd., Circle Internet MEA Ltd., Galaxy Digital and Animoca Asset Management are anchoring more of their activity from ADGM.

Another announcement from IHC-owned RIQ, which said it plans to partner with Swiss Re, one of the world's leading reinsurance & insurance providers, to advance risk, data and AI-powered reinsurance solutions from their base in ADGM.

JPMorgan expanded its payments and treasury services business from ADGM, which will allow the firm to offer a wide range of solutions, including liquidity management and multi-currency payments capabilities to clients in the region. For more information, please visit: www.adfw.com

