DP World's Canada Team Volunteers More Than 750 Hours in 2025, Advancing Community Resilience and Our World, Our Future

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / December 18, 2025 / DP World Volunteers Support Seal Pup Rehabilitation with MMR

A Year of Hands-On Impact Across Canada's Coasts and Communities

In 2025, employees across DP World in Canada dedicated more than 750 volunteer hours to environmental stewardship, youth empowerment, and community well-being. These efforts reflect the company's global sustainability strategy, "Our World, Our Future," which prioritizes protecting ecosystems, strengthening community resilience, and advancing shared prosperity.

From restoring marine habitats to supporting women and families in vulnerable circumstances, the team's efforts demonstrate how local action can drive measurable impact.

Protecting Marine Life Through Ocean Wise Partnerships

Last year, DP World in Canada signed a five-year agreement with Ocean Wise to expand the Whale Report Alert System (WRAS), a real-time detection tool that alerts mariners to the presence of whales. Thanks to expanded detection capabilities in 2025, WRAS sent more than 39,424 alerts, helping reduce the risk of vessel strikes and supporting healthier marine ecosystems.

Teams across Prince Rupert, Vancouver, Nanaimo, Fraser Surrey, and Saint John also championed Ocean Wise Shoreline Cleanups, hosting five community events that removed 1,065 kg (2,350 lbs) of litter and cleaned 7.5 km (4.7 mi) of shoreline. These efforts do more than beautify local waterways - they generate data critical to shaping litter-related policies and innovations targeting pollution at its source.

This work directly supports DP World's broader water protection commitments under Our World, Our Future, echoing global ecosystem restoration efforts underway across the Americas.

Growing Food Security and Community Wellness with the YWCA Rooftop Garden

The YWCA Rooftop Garden in Vancouver is a powerful example of how urban green spaces can advance sustainability, food security, and community connection. In 2025, DP World volunteers devoted three dedicated days to tending the garden - helping maintain the space that supplies hundreds of pounds of fresh produce to YWCA Crabtree Corner, a center supporting women and families in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside.

DP World also contributed a $7,500 donation to strengthen the garden's operations, aligning with Our World, Our Future's community pillar, which focuses on supporting vulnerable populations and improving access to essential services.

Supporting Critical Sturgeon Research and Conservation

As part of DP World's commitment to protecting Canada's natural ecosystems, employees partnered with the Fraser River Sturgeon Society - a leading research organization dedicated to the protection of the ancient and endangered white sturgeon.

In July, volunteers spent two days as citizen scientists, participating in juvenile assessment activities including scanning, tagging, and blood sampling. This hands-on work advances essential research that identifies habitat attributes critical for the species' long-term survival.

These efforts complement major DP World biodiversity initiatives across the Americas, including mangrove restoration, aquatic fauna monitoring, and marine habitat engineering.

Caring for Marine Mammals Through a Three-Year Partnership with MMR

The Vancouver Aquarium Marine Mammal Rescue Society (MMR) operates Canada's only dedicated marine mammal hospital and is often the only hope for sick, injured, or orphaned animals. As part of DP World's three-year partnership supporting disentanglements, research, and rehabilitation, employees rolled up their sleeves this summer to help feed and care for rescued seal pups.

Their efforts culminated in the release of one aptly named pup - DeePee - a symbol of the impact that community involvement can have on marine conservation.

Lifting Up Women Through the Shoebox Project in Nanaimo

In June, the DP World Duke Point team supported The Shoebox Project, assembling 20 shoeboxes filled with essential items such as gloves, socks, shampoo, and hygiene products for women experiencing homelessness.

These boxes, distributed during the holiday season, are designed to uplift women facing housing insecurity by providing practical support and reinforcing a sense of dignity and connection - placing community inclusion at the core of DP World's local impact.

A Canadian Commitment That Strengthens a Global Mission

The collective efforts of DP World's Canadian volunteers echo the company's global sustainability momentum - ranging from decarbonizing port operations to expanding water stewardship initiatives across the Americas. Through Our World, Our Future, DP World is advancing a model of trade that delivers shared prosperity while protecting the planet's most critical ecosystems.

In Canada - and around the world - volunteering is more than a community gesture. It is a strategic extension of how DP World operationalizes its purpose: to make trade flow while creating a positive and lasting impact for people and nature.

Learn more about DP World's sustainability commitments here.

