Brooksville, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - December 18, 2025) - Tersis Technologies (OTCID: TERS) ("Tersis"), now trading under the ticker TERS, today announced strategic initiatives that place the company at the center of global environmental and economic transformation. The company is advancing integrated systems that support clean energy creation, carbon recovery, soil regeneration, water security, and circular economic development.

At a time of accelerating global instability, communities face a convergence of critical challenges:

• Energy grids are aging faster than they can be rebuilt

• Carbon accumulation is increasing ecological stress

• Water scarcity is rising across regions once considered secure

• Soil degradation is weakening food systems

• Waste volumes are exceeding the capacity of landfills and municipalities

• Communities are prioritizing local control over essential resources

Tersis delivers systems that support and stabilize communities navigating these pressures. The company's platform converts waste into clean energy and hydrogen, regenerates soil biology, purifies and recovers water, supports carbon removal, and builds circular economic cycles where value stays within the region that created it.

"We believe Tersis is entering the global conversation at the exact moment the world is searching for practical, scalable answers," said Anthony "Tony" Uccello, Founder and CEO of Tersis Technologies. "Communities everywhere are calling for solutions that restore environmental balance and build real resilience. Tersis is here to help fill that gap with systems that work with the planet instead of against it."

Tersis offers a unified environmental platform that integrates clean energy generation, carbon reduction, water recovery, desalination, and waste-to-value systems into a single coherent model. This integrated approach replaces fragmented solutions and produces measurable environmental and economic outcomes for municipalities, industries, and regional partners.

Several macro trends are directly aligned with Tersis' mission:

• Growing regulatory demand for carbon removal

• Rising adoption of clean hydrogen and alternative fuels

• Rapid expansion of waste-to-resource technologies as landfills reach capacity

• Increasing urgency around water treatment and water independence

• Broad interest in circular economic models that keep value local

Tersis is actively building partnerships and preparing deployments that match these global needs. The company views environmental restoration and economic development as a single, interconnected effort.

Tersis will continue releasing bi-weekly updates outlining technology integrations, strategic relationships, and its expanding initiatives.

About Tersis Technologies

Tersis Technologies is an environmental innovation company developing integrated systems for clean energy generation, hydrogen production, carbon recovery, soil regeneration, water security, and circular economic development. Through a consortium of advanced technologies, Tersis is focused on strengthening communities and supporting development models that protect both people and the planet.

