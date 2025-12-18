Everypaw Pet Insurance: Everypaw has launched new pet insurance policies for older cats, dogs and rabbits

LONDON, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Everypaw, one of the UK's trusted names in pet insurance, is proud to announce that its launch of pet insurance cover for older pets has been a resounding success. Since launching, Everypaw has helped countless pet owners across the UK make sure their much-loved pets receive the care they deserve in their senior years.

Everypaw recognises that every pet is a valued member of the family, whatever their age. Everypaw's policies for older pets have been carefully considered to meet the specific needs of older cats, dogs and rabbits. With Lifetime cover levels ranging from £1,000 to £10,000, pet owners can choose the level of protection that suits their pet and their budget, with peace of mind knowing that vet fees are covered year after year.

Also included in the vet fee cover are complementary treatments, such as hydrotherapy and osteopathy, as well as dental treatment. Plus, all policyholders benefit from a range of additional benefits for lost or stolen pets, advertising and reward costs, and emergency boarding fees, so all customers can rest assured of comprehensive support when it's needed most.

Pet insurance for older pets marks a significant step forward in Everypaw's mission to provide accessible, inclusive insurance options for pets of all ages. Traditionally, older pets have faced limited insurance options or higher premiums when applying for a new policy due to age-related conditions. But Everypaw aims to change that, making sure no pet is left without protection simply because they've reached their golden years. And when it comes to claims, you can be reassured that Everypaw will handle them as quickly as possible. Everypaw pay 99% of claims within 5 working days*.

Andrew Wigg, CEO of Pinnacle Pet UK - Everypaw, commented:

"At Everypaw, we believe that every pet deserves love, care, and protection, no matter their age. All our pet policies reflect that belief. We want to be there for every wag, every purr, and every hop, helping owners look after their pets through all of life's stages. Seeing all the new older cats, dogs, and rabbits insured under this initiative is something we're incredibly proud of."

Everypaw's new older pet policies are available now to customers across the UK. Pet owners can get a quote or find out more about the levels of cover available by visiting www.everypaw.com.

About Everypaw:

Everypaw is a pet insurance provider you can trust, with cover levels given the Which? Best Buy and Defaqto 5 Star seal of approval. Everypaw offers straightforward, reliable pet insurance for cats, dogs, and rabbits across the UK. With flexible Lifetime cover options, transparent policies, and a dedication to pets of all ages, Everypaw helps pet parents protect what matters most - their beloved pets.

*Based on Everypaw claims data from February 2024 to March 2025

