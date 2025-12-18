Feed the Children Teams Up with Operation Warm to Provide 25,000 Coats to Children This Holiday Season

OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA / ACCESS Newswire / December 18, 2025 / Feed the Children is teaming up with Operation Warm for the second year in a row, to bring warmth and comfort to thousands of children this holiday season. Through this partnership, the organizations will distribute 25,000 brand-new winter coats to children across the United States as part of Feed the Children's holiday initiative that also aims to deliver 10 million meals to families through December.

This winter, Feed the Children's Resource Rally and Food & Essential Hub programs will give children Operation Warm coats, which helps provide comfort. Feed the Children will also provide families with food and other essentials needed to thrive, which is especially important right now with rising food and housing costs making it more difficult to afford basic needs. By working together, these organizations strive to make a difference for children and families throughout the holiday season.

"At Feed the Children, we believe no child should go to bed hungry - or cold," said Emily Callahan, president and CEO of Feed the Children. "Thanks to Operation Warm, Feed the Children is able to extend our support beyond providing food. By delivering warm coats to children this holiday season, we are helping to create a time filled with compassion and care for children who need us most."

Operation Warm, a national nonprofit, manufactures high-quality coats and shoes for children. Their mission goes beyond physical warmth, aiming to boost emotional well-being and confidence for kids who might otherwise go without.

At Feed the Children Resource Rally events this winter, families across the country will receive:

A 25-pound Food box including shelf-stable items such as canned vegetables, soup, pasta, cereal and peanut butter.

A 15-pound Essentials box with hygiene items like shampoo, laundry detergent, deodorant, toothpaste, and feminine products.

Books, toys, and other essentials.

At select locations, each child will receive a new winter coat.

Coats donated by Operation Warm will also be distributed through the Feed the Children Food & Essential Hub program, at select locations including Phoenix, Ariz., Paramount, Calif., Detroit, Mich., Dallas, Texas, and Oklahoma City, Okla., which partners directly with school districts to supply students with food, essential household items, personal care products, books, and school supplies throughout the school year.

Each district chooses how its own Hub will be set up. Some offer a grocery store model, while others prefer to hold drive-through distribution events or even make home deliveries. Each school has the independence to choose the most efficient, dignified way to serve its student body.

"With 1 in 5 children in the U.S. experiencing food insecurity, and millions of families struggling to afford basic necessities, partnerships like this are critical," said Grace Sica, Executive Director of Operation Warm. "A coat can mean the difference between a child attending school or staying home. It's about more than warmth-it's about opening doors to opportunity."

Together, we're making this season warmer and brighter for families nationwide.

How to help

Feed the Children encourages everyone to join its global movement to end childhood hunger. There are a variety of ways to help, including donations, sponsorship and volunteering. Supporters can donate at feedthechildren.org to address global hunger and help children survive, grow and thrive in communities around the world. Follow Feed the Children on Facebook and Instagram

###

About Feed the Children

Feed the Children is a global movement committed to ending childhood hunger. The organization believes that no child should go to bed hungry, and so it provides children and families in the U.S. and around the world with the food and essentials kids need to grow and thrive. Through its programs and partnerships, the organization feeds children today while helping their families and communities build resilient futures. In addition to food, Feed the Children distributes household and personal care items across the United States to help parents and caregivers maintain stable, food-secure households. Internationally, it expands access to nutritious meals, safe water, improved hygiene and training in sustainable living. As responsible stewards of its resources, Feed the Children is driven to pursue innovative, holistic and child-focused solutions to the complex challenges of hunger, food insecurity and poverty. For children everywhere, the organization believes that having enough to eat is a fundamental right. Learn how you can help create a world without childhood hunger at feedthechildren.org .

Feed the Children | no child should go to bed hungry

About Operation Warm

Operation Warm is a national nonprofit that provides brand-new coats, shoes, and sports bras to children in need - delivering warmth, confidence, and hope to families across the country. For over 25 years, we've empowered children through programs that not only meet basic needs but also connect them to vital community resources. Together with our dedicated supporters, we're helping kids thrive and building stronger communities-one coat at a time.

Get involved at www.operationwarm.org

