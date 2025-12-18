Geneva, Switzerland--(Newsfile Corp. - December 18, 2025) - TRON DAO, the community-governed DAO dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet through blockchain technology and decentralized applications (dApps), today announced that Kalshi, the world's largest prediction market platform, has integrated the TRON blockchain network. This integration enables seamless deposits and withdrawals using TRX, the native utility token of the TRON network, and USDT on TRON, expanding Kalshi's multichain infrastructure by providing additional liquidity pathways for global market participants while bridging traditional finance with blockchain infrastructure.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11822/278406_22f492c7e403a852_001full.jpg

The integration positions TRON as a critical component in Kalshi's expansion beyond traditional finance rails into the blockchain economy. Domestic account holders can now directly deposit and withdraw native TRX and USDT on TRON, while international users can leverage the integration through connected exchange accounts. This development combines TRON's proven scale and efficiency with Kalshi's innovative prediction market infrastructure to unlock new channels for onchain liquidity to flow seamlessly into real-world event trading markets.

"The collaboration between Kalshi and TRON demonstrates the growing convergence between traditional financial markets and blockchain infrastructure," said Sam Elfarra, Community Spokesperson at the TRON DAO. "As the world's largest prediction market embraces multichain capabilities, TRON's speed, scalability, and dynamic ecosystem provide the ideal foundation for new pathways to liquidity."

Three-second block times and near-zero transaction fees create an optimal environment for seamless movement of funds between the world's largest prediction market and TRON's proven blockchain ecosystem, which is trusted by institutions and users worldwide.

"TRON's integration strengthens Kalshi's multichain vision of maximizing accessibility," said John Wang, Head of Crypto at Kalshi. "With TRON processing over $24 billion in daily transfer volume and hosting more that $80 billion in circulation USDT, the network brings deep stablecoin liquidity to Kalshi's platform."

The collaboration reflects a broader industry trend toward blockchain integration among traditional financial platforms seeking enhanced efficiency, global accessibility, and reduced settlement friction. TRON's established infrastructure, spanning over 350 million user accounts and processing more than 12 billion total transactions, provides Kalshi with immediate access to one of the most actively used blockchain networks worldwide. This scale enables Kalshi to tap into global liquidity pools while maintaining the speed and cost-efficiency required for active market participation.

As both cryptocurrency and prediction markets gain mainstream adoption and regulatory clarity, the integration of blockchain infrastructure becomes increasingly critical for enabling global participation and efficient capital movement. TRON's proven capability in handling institutional-scale transaction volumes, combined with its dominance in stablecoin infrastructure, positions both platforms at the forefront of the evolving intersection between traditional markets and decentralized finance.

About TRON DAO

TRON DAO is a community-governed DAO dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet via blockchain technology and dApps.

Founded in September 2017 by H.E. Justin Sun, the TRON blockchain has experienced significant growth since its MainNet launch in May 2018. Until recently, TRON hosted the largest circulating supply of USD major stablecoins, which currently exceeds $80 billion. As of December 2025, the TRON blockchain has recorded over 351 million in total user accounts, more than 12 billion in total transactions, and over $23 billion in total value locked (TVL), based on TRONSCAN. Recognized as the global settlement layer for stablecoin transactions and everyday purchases with proven success, TRON is "Moving Trillions, Empowering Billions."

TRONNetwork | TRONDAO | X | YouTube | Telegram | Discord | Reddit | GitHub | Medium | Forum

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/278406

Source: TRON