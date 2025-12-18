Liom Health AG: Liom achieves Breakthrough in Miniaturization of its Non-invasive Biomarker Monitoring Tech Platform and extends Series A Funding to CHF 38 Million

Pfäffikon, Switzerland, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liom, a pioneer in non-invasive biomarker monitoring and the developer of the world's first non-invasive glucose-monitoring wearable, today announced a CHF 13 million extension of its Series A financing round. This brings its total Series A to CHF 38 million and its total funding to date to CHF 63 million. The round was led by previous lead investors, with new participation from Red Bull Ventures, Marc Maurer (former co-CEO of On Running), Melih Odemis (former co-founder and CTO of Yemeksepeti), Alejo Costa Ribalta, partner of venture capital firm CRB Health Tech and former senior executive of Philips and GE Healthcare, and others.

The new capital follows Liom's recent breakthrough in miniaturizing its proprietary Raman spectroscopy platform, having proven its ability to measure glucose non-invasively and as the world's only company calibration-free, i.e. requiring no needles to calibrate whatsoever, on over 130 subjects in the course of the past years. "Now, we can also be sure that we've not only proven the method, but we had the right team and the right amount of luck to generate the required breakthrough innovations in order to bring our platform into a wearable-fitting form-factor" says Leo Grünstein, founder & CEO of Liom. "Our miniaturization breakthrough significantly increases light throughput versus current state-of-the-art solutions - even outperforming table-sized lab-scale devices by 12x - and with that unlocks prior unseen performance, a >24h battery life, smartwatch sizing and manufacturability at scale" Leo Grünstein ads. Collectively, these achievements resolve the most critical technical barriers to bringing non-invasive, calibration-free glucose monitoring to consumers.

The milestone builds on a series of industry firsts. In January 2025, Liom had published an independently conducted, prospective study and its peer-reviewed clinical results in the Journal of Diabetes Science & Technology). It was able to demonstrate a mean absolute relative difference (MARD), i.e. deviation of gold standard being a venous blood draw, of 14.5% without per-subject calibration - a world's first and a performance level comparable to first-generation micro needle-based glucose monitors, so called CGMs.

Red Bull Ventures is excited to be joining forces with Liom, acknowledging the immense potential of this technology to drive the development of a groundbreaking wearable device. This innovation is designed to assist both consumers and athletes in optimizing their well-being, longevity, and performance through access to real-time biomarker measurements, including glucose, lactate, and other indicators.

Liom further welcomes Marc Maurer, former co-CEO of On Running - a Swiss success story valued at more than CHF 11 billion - as both investor and Board member. Marc brings deep expertise in product, consumer value creation, as well as branding and marketing, especially at the intersection of health, fitness and consumer products. His expertise will support Liom as it shifts from R&D into product development and commercialization. Marc states "Nutrition and movement are absolutely key to a high quality of life. Having access to glucose measurements through a wearable on your wrist, without the need for a needle, will allow all of us to understand the impact of nutrition and movement on our body much better and therefore live a healthier life. Liom unlocks mass-adoption by consumers & athletes vs current microneedle CGM devices. I believe Liom has the potential to disrupt and significantly expand the wearable market that has been created by Apple Watch, Samsung Galaxy Watch, Fitbit, Garmin, Whoop, Oura, etc - yet hasn't seen sensor-level innovation over the past decade."

About Liom

Founded in 2017 by serial entrepreneur Leo Grünstein, Liom Health AG (formerly Spiden AG) is a Swiss health-tech startup with offices in Pfäffikon SZ. The company is dedicated to revolutionizing preventive and personalized health monitoring through a novel wearable that enlightens users with unparalleled real-time biophysical feedback. This empowers users to make optimal lifestyle choices for improved health and well-being, reducing their risk of developing health conditions. Liom's first product, expected to launch in 2028, will be the world's first non-invasive glucose-monitoring wearable that offers a comprehensive view of metabolic health. Liom's ultimate vision is to expand its capabilities by measuring additional biomarkers, including macronutrients like lipids and proteins, as well as ketones, hydration, and lactate, using its proprietary light- and AI-based technology. This will provide users with an even more comprehensive overview of their health and pave the way for even broader applications.

