INFORMA MARKETS - FASHION: Fashion by Informa Celebrates a Transformative 2025: Groundbreaking Events, Industry Insights and Global Impact

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / December 18, 2025 / Fashion by Informa , the leading platform for fashion industry events, insights, and resources, reflects on a remarkable 2025 with a comprehensive "Year in Review." This year marked a milestone for the global fashion community, with must-attend events, trend-setting content, and opportunities for connection and business growth. From coast to coast, Fashion by Informa brought together the industry's most influential brands, buyers, and thought leaders, solidifying its position as the ultimate destination for fashion innovation.

Fashion by Informa redefines the event experience by combining its flagship event brands into cohesive, multi-brand marketplaces. The?Las Vegas Marketplace?and?New York Marketplace?emerged as the premier hubs for fashion professionals, offering a dynamic blend of trendsetting collections, educational programming, and networking opportunities.

Transformative Events Across the U.S.

Las Vegas Marketplace

The Las Vegas Marketplace, showcasing MAGIC,?PROJECT, and?SOURCING by Informa, delivered two dynamic editions this year at the Las Vegas Convention Center:

February 10-12, 2025: The Fall/Winter 2025 season came to life with the largest selection of men and women's trend-driven apparel, young contemporary styles, modern sportswear, footwear, accessories, home goods, gift items, and beauty products. SOURCING played a pivotal role in empowering attendees to innovate and strengthen supply chains, with a focus on technology, sustainable practices and entrepreneurial strategies that drive the future of fashion.

August 18-20, 2025: The Spring/Summer 2026 edition unveiled exclusive collections and products, showcasing the latest must-have trends and countless opportunities for attendees to connect with industry leaders, fostering collaboration and business growth while setting the tone for the upcoming season.

In addition to the Las Vegas Marketplace, OFFPRICE by Informa hosted two successful editions at the Venetian Expo in February and August 2025, showcasing thousands of quality products at 20-80% off wholesale cost. Starting in 2026, OFFPRICE will relocate to the Las Vegas Convention Center, joining MAGIC, PROJECT, and SOURCING under one roof to create a unified and dynamic experience for buyers and exhibitors.

New York Marketplace

The New York Marketplace, featuring MAGIC and COTERIE, brought the fashion community together at the Javits Center for two highly anticipated events:

February 18-20, 2025: The Winter edition spotlighted hundreds of new and emerging designers, offering fresh perspectives across women's young contemporary and trend categories at MAGIC. Meanwhile, COTERIE presented contemporary and advanced contemporary collections, providing attendees with access to cutting edge designs and forward-thinking brands.

September 14-16, 2025: The Fall edition strategically aligned with New York Fashion week, emphasized community engagement and industry dialogue, attracting a diverse audience of retailers, stylists and influencers from around the world. For the first time COTERIE partnered with VOGUE Mexico and Latin America to host an exclusive cocktail party setting the stage for the landmark three-day event. This elegant gathering brought together elite brands, influential retailers, prestigious media and prominent content creators for an evening of style, networking and celebration, establishing a dynamic tone for COTERIE's showcase and elevating its impact on the global fashion scene.

MAGIC Nashville

MAGIC Nashville strengthened its presence in 2025 with two dynamic editions at the Music City Center, solidifying its reputation as a key destination for southern-inspired fashion and emerging trends:

April 16-17 and October 2-3, 2025: The event featured hundreds of brands across apparel, accessories, and footwear, offering fresh immediates, locally curated collections, and an exclusive preview of holiday trends. MAGIC Nashville highlighted the unique charm of southern-inspired designs.

Empowering the Industry Through Fashion by Informa Content

Fashion by Informa delivered a wealth of resources to empower the global fashion community. In 2025, the platform expanded its content offerings, including:

Trend Reports: Comprehensive insights into the latest styles, colors, and consumer preferences shaping the industry.

Business Resources: Actionable guides and tools to help brands and retailers navigate challenges and seize opportunities.

Buyers Guides: Curated recommendations to connect buyers with the best seasonal must-have items.

Industry Insights: In-depth analysis of market trends, consumer behavior, and emerging technologies.

Editorial Stories: Engaging narratives that spotlighted the people, brands, and innovations driving the fashion world forward.

Looking Ahead to 2026

"As 2025 comes to a close, Fashion by Informa reflects on a year of growth, innovation, and community. With a commitment to delivering exceptional events and content, the platform is poised to continue shaping the future of fashion in 2026 and beyond," says Greg Kerwin, SVP, Fashion by Informa.

For more information about Fashion by Informa, its events, and resources, visit www.fashionbyinforma.com .

About Informa Markets

Informa Markets, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. With a global reach and diverse portfolio of verticals, including Pharmaceuticals, Food, Medical Technology and Infrastructure, Informa Markets connects buyers and sellers worldwide through face-to-face exhibitions, targeted digital services and actionable data solutions. For more information, visit www.informamarkets.com .

Media Contact

press@fashionbyinforma.com

SOURCE: INFORMA MARKETS - FASHION

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/fashion-by-informa-celebrates-a-transformative-2025-groundbreaking-events-indu-1118876