Two complaints to the European Commission allege Greek repowering policies and high performance bonds for battery storage projects block upgrades, raise costs, and hinder energy transition, according to industry association Pospief.Several Greek solar power generators have filed two separate complaint letters against Greece's government with the European Commission. Thessaloniki-based Pospief, an association of Greek solar producers, coordinated the campaign. The first complaint concerns policies governing repowering of older renewable projects, including PV arrays and wind farms completing their ...

