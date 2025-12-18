Forum Asset Management Announces Successful Final Close of Forum Priority Partners Development Fund I, Hitting its Target Fundraise to Advance Its University-Anchored Development Pipeline

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / December 18, 2025 / Forum Asset Management ("Forum") today announced the final close of Forum Priority Partners Development Fund I ("PPDF I" or the "Fund"), achieving total equity commitments of $88M+. Raising the full fund amount within the target rangemarks a significant milestone for Forum and underscores strong investor demand for access to its proven development platform and expanding pipeline of high conviction projects.

PPDF I attracted a broad base of private wealth investors, family offices, and institutional partners looking to participate in Forum's well-established development platform. Since 2006, Forum's development activities have focused on disciplined underwriting, rigorous cost control, and a strategic focus on markets where structural undersupply supports long-term value creation.

PPDF I invests in institutional-quality purpose-built student housing and furnished rental projects across Toronto, Ottawa, and Guelph - three high-growth, supply-constrained markets anchored by Canada's top universities.

Aly Damji, Managing Partner of Real Estate at Forum, commented on the Fund's broader housing contribution.

"Canada faces a significant shortfall of purpose-built student accommodation alongside continued pressure in the broader rental market. Through PPDF I, we are delivering innovative, furnished, and efficiently designed units that expand supply where demand is most acute. Each new student housing unit effectively places a traditional rental unit back into the market, supporting a more balanced and resilient housing ecosystem."

About Forum Asset Management

Forum is an investor, developer and asset manager operating across North America for over 28 years, focusing on real estate, private equity and infrastructure, with a strategic concentration in housing. We are committed to sustainability, responsible investing and creating value that bene?ts our stakeholders and the communities in which we invest, what we call our Extraordinary Outcomes.

For more information, please contact:

Name: Domenic Gallippi, Managing Director, Alternative Assets

Email: domenicg@forumam.com

Phone Number: 647-618-6981

Disclaimer & Forward-Looking Information

This report contains forward-looking statements, such as "expects" and "believes", based on management's current views, assumptions, and risks outlined in the Fund's Private Placement Memorandum (PPM) dated August 13, 2024. Statements regarding project timelines, construction financing, tariff impacts, budget adherence, and management expectations are forward-looking in nature and subject to various risks and uncertainties. While management believes current progress is aligned with internal schedules and budgets, actual results may differ materially due to changes in market conditions, regulatory processes, financing timelines, and construction costs. The impact of tariffs, while mitigated to date, may still affect future development expenditures. No assurance can be given that development milestones will be achieved as currently anticipated. A more fulsome description of the terms and conditions underlying the rollover potential may be found in the Fund's PPM and Agreement to Invest which was entered into by each investor. Expectations are based on current tax rules and policies. Investors should consult their own professional advisors regarding tax implications for the specific circumstances.

The views expressed herein reflect current management opinions and are not investment advice or a securities recommendation. Units of PPDF are offered solely through its PPM to and only to those investors in jurisdictions of Canada who meet "accredited investor" or minimum purchase requirements. Recipients should consult their professional advisors to assess their eligibility.

SOURCE: Forum Asset Management

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/forum-asset-management-announces-successful-final-close-of-forum-priority-partners-deve-1118872