Mips AB: Mips has completed the acquisition of Koroyd

Mips AB (publ) ("Mips") has today completed the acquisition of all shares in Koroyd SARL and SCP George TFE (together "Koroyd") following fulfilment of the conditions for the acquisition. Koroyd is based in Monaco and is a pioneer in the development of advanced impact protection technology for head and body safety, which is complementary to Mips' technology.

On 11 December 2025, Mips announced that it had entered into a binding, conditional agreement to acquire all shares in Koroyd.

About Mips

Mips specializes in helmet-based safety and is a world-leader in this area. Based on an ingredient brand business-model, Mips' safety system is sold to the global helmet industry. The technology is based on over 25 years of research and development together with the Royal Institute of Technology and the Karolinska Institute, both located in Stockholm, Sweden. Mips' headquarter with 87 employees engaged in research and development, sales, marketing and administration is in Stockholm, where its product and technology test facility also is located. The Mips share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information: www.mipscorp.com