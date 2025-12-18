Matas A/S: Matas A/S appoints Mette Uglebjerg as Group CEO

Company announcement no. 40 2025/26

Allerød, 18 December 2025

The Board of Directors of Matas A/S has appointed Mette Uglebjerg as new Group CEO.

Mette Uglebjerg has over 30 years of experience from retail and is currently Senior Vice President and member of the Executive Leadership Team of Alimentation Couche-Tard, listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. Alimentation Couche-Tard has more than 17,000 stores across North America, Europe and Asia, and operates the Circle K retail chain among others.

Mette Uglebjergs experience includes delivering results across markets, driving operational excellence and category leadership, leading matrix teams and M&A. See appendix for her CV.

Malou Aamund, Chair of Matas A/S: "The Board of Directors has conducted a thorough international process, and we are very satisfied to present a modern international top executive, who has solid experience from an international retail organisation and has delivered growth across markets. Mette Uglebjerg has over 30 years of experience of delivering results in retail through operational excellence and category leadership. Therefore, the Board of Directors considers Mette the perfect match for Matas Group."

Mette Uglebjerg, incoming Group CEO: "Matas Group has an impressive position in the Nordics, both in stores and online. The combination of strong brands, a clear strategy and a committed organisation with a strong leadership team provides a strong starting point for the coming years. I look forward to getting to know the Company and continue the work to elevate the customer experience and expand Matas Group's Nordic market leading position."

Mette Uglebjerg joins Matas A/S as Group CEO on 1 May 2026. Per Johannesen Madsen continues as Interim Group CEO until that date.

About Matas Group

Matas Group is the Nordic leader in beauty and wellbeing, consisting of the banners Matas and KICKS. With almost 500 stores and leading web shops across Denmark, Sweden, Norway, and Finland, we are the leading omni-channel player offering a curated portfolio of third-party brands, own brands and an emphasis on personal and expert advisory and service excellence. We have more than 6 million loyalty members across the Nordics. Matas Group is listed on Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen.

Appendix: CV Mette Uglebjerg

Born 1970, Danish citizen

2024-present SVP, Global Food & Marketing, Alimentation Couche-Tard

Member of the Executive Leadership Team. Global responsibility for food and marketing, driving transformation, customer focus and commercial development across international markets.17,000 stores and 149,000 employees across North America, Europe and Asia.

2022-2024 SVP, Operations Europe, Circle K Europe

Led five European markets with 1,100 stores and 30,000 employees, focus on operational excellence, transformation, cross-market harmonisation and M&A.

2017-2022 Managing Director, Circle K Denmark

Country CEO, driving transformation, growth, customer experience improvements and post-M&A integration.

2012-2017 Senior Director, Market Development, Circle K Denmark

2007-2012 Group Category Manager, Convenience, Statoil Fuel & Retail Denmark

1994-2007 Various roles including category management, retail operations, B2B sales and Scandinavian projects, Statoil Denmark

1996 Graduate Diploma, Strategic Marketing Management (HDA), Copenhagen Business School

This information is information that Matas Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-12-18 16:00 CET.