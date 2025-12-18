Amerilodge Group Donates 446 Stockings to The Haven for Annual Gift Giveaway

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, MI / ACCESS Newswire / December 18, 2025 / Amerilodge Group is proud to announce the successful completion of its annual Haven Collection, a company-wide charitable initiative supporting The Haven, an organization that serves victims and their families of domestic violence and sexual assault.

This year, all Amerilodge Group properties participated, resulting in the donation of 446 holiday stockings for The Haven's Annual Gift Giveaway. The stockings will be distributed to survivors and families supported by The Haven, helping bring warmth, dignity, and joy during the holiday season.

"Giving back is part of who we are at Amerilodge Group," said Asad Malik, CEO & President at Amerilodge Group. "Through the Haven Collection, our teams came together across every property to support survivors and remind families in our community that they are not alone - especially during the holidays."

The Haven provides critical services to individuals impacted by domestic violence and sexual assault, including emergency shelter, counseling, advocacy, and long-term support. Amerilodge Group's annual effort reflects its ongoing commitment to community partnership and compassionate action.

Amerilodge Group extends sincere gratitude to the associates at every participating property whose contributions made this initiative possible.

About Amerilodge Group

Amerilodge Group is a Michigan-based hotel ownership and management company specializing in midscale branded properties across Michigan, Indiana, and Ohio. Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, the company operates more than 25 hotels with a focus on operational excellence, workforce development, and community integration. Under the leadership of Asad Malik, Amerilodge Group is known for its localized management model, strong employee advancement programs, and commitment to building lasting partnerships within the communities it serves. Learn more: https://www.amerilodgegroup.com/

About The Haven

The Haven is a nonprofit organization providing life-saving support and empowerment services for victims and families affected by domestic violence and sexual assault. Its programs include emergency shelter, crisis intervention, counseling, legal advocacy, and prevention education. Learn more: https://havenmt.org/haven-homepage

Media Contact:

Steve Aldridge

steve.aldridge@amerilodgegroup.com

Vice President of Sales and Marketing

SOURCE: Amerilodge Group

